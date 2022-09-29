Mila Kunis and her problem with the sequel to That ’70s Show

The That ’70s Show series is getting a sequel set in the ’90s and Mila Kunis will return as Jackie Burkhart. She now reveals details of what they are preparing.

The actress Mila Kunis started working when she was a child, but became world famous thanks to the series That ’70s Show (That ’70s Show) which aired from 1998 to 2006 and had 200 episodes spread over 8 seasons. The character of his called Jackie Burkhart started being the annoying girlfriend of one of the protagonists, Michael KelsoAshton Kutcherbut little by little she became a member of the gang and fundamental in the series.

Now, act alongside her husband in real life, Ashton Kutchera Mila Kunis it seems strange to him and also reveals details of the plot, since he has problems with the situation in the 90s of the protagonists. He explained it this way in a recent interview:

“My husband and I are in it together, which is weird because we shouldn’t have been. I called BS. I thought: My character would be with Fez. I think I’m done with the Wilmer Valderrama character. And I was like: Why are you and me together? And also, he was supposedly married when he ended the ’70s to a Shannon Elizabeth character named Brooke Rockwell, I think. And now we’re like, 20 years, not 16 years later, whatever, and now Kelso and I are married and have a kid, and I was like: I don’t know about this one.”

This is how the actress feels when she is married in fiction to her real husband.

“It made me feel very uncomfortable. It’s like, acting sucks, right? Like, at the end of the day, it’s all about fucking bullshit. So, I’d look at my husband while we were doing a scene or rehearsing, and he’d be like, oh my gosh! This is how you look when you act. And then, you know… I don’t know, being married, but being in the place where we met, and it sounds like it was amazing. We walked on set and I was like, oh, this is weird.” Revealed Mila Kunis.

Topher Grace, who plays Eric Forman, recently said that coming back for the sequel felt like Christmas to him.

“If Home Economics has a family feel, it was more or less the same, but it was a family reunion. It was like going home at Christmas to see your whole family. It really was like Christmas. Was a present. They’re all amazing, amazing people who are so influential in my life and who I’ve become. To be able to come back and not only hang out with them together, which was really fun, but to be able to work with them again… It was great. And I can’t wait for people to see it.”

What will this series be about?

That ’90s Showsequel to that 70s wonder will star Leia Forman (Callie Haverda)daughter of Eric Forman as Topher Grace Y Donna Pinciotti as Laura Preponwho visits his paternal grandparents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) Y Red Forman (Kurtwood Smith), on his summer vacation, where he will form a new group of friends. The members of the original series will repeat and that is why we will also be able to see Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama Y Tommy Chong.

The Serie That ’90s Show will premiere in Netflix.