Mila Kunis and her shocking transformation for Four Good Days

Mila Kunis is unrecognizable in these images from the film Four Good Days!

The actress Mila Kunis underwent a dramatic transformation for the film Four Good Days. In these first images of the film and in the official trailer the actress is truly unrecognizable! His transformation was radical for his new role, the most intense and heartbreaking of his career.

In Four Good Days the 37-year-old actress plays the role of Molly, a drug addict who, in order to recover, is forced to ask her mother for help (Glenn Close). The film is based on a true story. The first trailer for the heartwarming film shows an almost unrecognizable Mila, here in an unreleased blonde, as she struggles to recover from substance abuse and conquer her inner demons.

Ten years of opioid use dragged young Molly’s life into total chaos. He has a chance to get out, thanks to an experimental drug, but he will have to be able to stay clean for a week before he can start therapy. To his rescue the dura mater Deb. Their bond will be severely tested.

The tumultuous and thrilling journey is based on a Washington Post article by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Eli Saslow titled How’s Amanda? ‘ A story of truth, lies and an American addiction. Four Good Days will be released in US theaters on April 30th. Still no news of the Italian distribution.

