Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon are two spies in Your Ex Never Dies, produced by Ron Howard

Susanna Fogel (“Life Partners”, “Famous in love”) is the director of “Your ex never dies”(“ The Spy Who Dumped Me ”), a hilarious comedy with an exceptional cast led by Mila Kunis And Kate McKinnon. In this spy comedy, the actresses are two 30-year-old American friends whose lives will be totally turned upside down when Audrey’s (Kunis) boyfriend crashes home with a group of professional killers, dragging the girl and her friend Morgan (McKinnon) into a dangerous international conspiracy that will lead them to flee around Europe, hunted by a sort of relentless and fascinating 007.

Fogel co-wrote the script with David Iserson while the photography and editing were handled by Barry Peterson and Jonathan Schwartz, respectively. The music is by Tyler Bates to produce the film there is an Academy Award Ron Howard with his Imagine Entertainment, created in 1986 with producer Brian Grazer. In the phenomenal cast, in addition to the aforementioned protagonists, there are also Justin Theroux, Gillian Anderson and Sam Heughan, the “bad guys” of the situation that will give the ramshackle and inexperienced friends a hard time, as you can already understand from the first images of the funny . “Your ex never dies” will be in our cinemas starting next 8 August and it will be the right opportunity to spend two hours in extreme carefree and lots of laughs.

The plot

Audrey and Morgan are two 30-year-old friends from Los Angeles who, one day, find themselves at the center of an international conspiracy when Audrey’s ex-boyfriend, handsome Drew, shows up at their apartment to hide from a group of ruthless killers who they are chasing him. Incredulous and absolutely inexperienced, the two will be forced to take action and turn into two test spies. They will have to deal with the killers and a mysterious and fascinating British secret agent as they try to save the world and their own lives.

The cast

Mila Kunis (Audrey) seems to have taken her favorite path, that of comedy, and in fact for some time she has been shooting hilarious films such as “Friends of the bed”, “Ted”, the saga of “Bad Moms”, as well as her colleague Kate McKinnon (Morgan), former star of the Saturday Night Live and that we saw, in 2016, in the movie “Ghostbusters”. The beautiful Sam Heughan (Sebastian Henshaw), on the other hand, is known for the series “Outlander” while Justin Theroux (Drew Thayer) is the star of the series “The Leftovers – Vanished into thin air“. In the cast there are also the beautiful Gillian Anderson (Wendy), the legendary Dana Scully from the cult series “The X-Files” and Hasan Minhaj (Patei), Ivanna Sakhno (Nadedja), Gillian Anderson (Wendy), Fred Melamed (Roger), Kev Adams and Olafur Darri Olaffson (The Backpacker ).

The curiosities about the film you need to know

1. Kate McKinnon is a huge fan of Gillian Anderson and the character of Dana Scully since she was very young and said it was an immense honor to find out that I had to work with her.

2. The original title of the film is “The Spy Who Dumped Me“, That is” The spy who dumped me “and ironically resumes that of the 007 film with Roger Moore”The Spy Who Loved Me“(” The Spy Who Loved Me “), 1977.

3. In an interview with MTV, Mila Kunis told that the actor Sam Heughan, in the film the charming Sebastian is a fitness fanatic, to the point of going for a run every day during filming in Budapest, shirtless on the bridge that separated them from the set.