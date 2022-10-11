Entertainment

Mila Kunis and Kim Kardashian get booed on talk shows and football events

Photo of James James
0

Mila Kunis and Kim Kardashian were booed in separate public appearances. (Taylor Hill/Sean Zanni)

‘VERY NEW YORK FROM YOU’ – Mila Kunis gets booed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the film “Luckiest Girl Alive”. Keep reading here…

NOT A FAN – Kim Kardashian booed as she was shown onscreen during the LA Rams vs Cowboys game. Keep reading here…

Ricky Gervais gave his two cents on whether he would host the Golden Globes again.

(Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images)

NOT SO FAST – Ricky Gervais stops hosting the Golden Globes again in a Twitter message: “F— that.” Keep reading here…

EXCLUSIVE – William Shatner looks back on the fallout with his ‘Star Trek’ pal Leonard Nimoy, historic kiss with Nichelle Nichols. Keep reading here…

CALLED – Ye is slammed by rapper Meek Mill after the Tucker Carlson interview: “It’s like you hate your own people.” Keep reading here…

It was announced in July 2021 that Prince Harry had signed a book deal with Penguin Books.

(Bloomberg/Karwai Tang)

ROYAL POUND ENGAGEMENT – Prince Harry “will have a hell of a fight on his hands” to prevent the release of a tell-all book: royal expert. Keep reading here…

DYNAMIC DUO – Kathie Lee Gifford supports ‘great friend’ Regis Philbin amid Kelly Ripa drama. Keep reading here…

MARVEL MADNESS – ‘Deadpool’ star TJ Miller will no longer work with Ryan Reynolds, thinks wedding to Blake Lively is ‘arranged’. Keep reading here…

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, is one of several accusers in the Harvey Weinstein trial who is scheduled to testify.

(Kevork Djansezian)

ON TRIAL – Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel, among the accusers at Harvey Weinstein’s trial. Keep reading here…

SATURDAY NIGHT SLAM – ‘SNL’ coldly mocks what makes Americans ‘brittle’ like Biden and Elon Musk’s ‘nuclear Armageddon’ remark. Keep reading here…

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

