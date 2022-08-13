Mila Kunis and the strong reason why she does not give her children gifts

Most people assume that having famous parents means that the children will be the most spoiled in the world. And they are not bad at all, or at least that is what we see in the Kardashian clan or some Mexican influencers. But in Hollywood things are different, and it seems that, in the case of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunistheir children do not even receive Christmas presents.

As you well know, the 2 actors met on the set of “That 70s Show” and continued their friendship for many years before it became something more. One thing these two bonded over was their humble upbringing and those values ​​have helped influence their parenting decisions. For example, one important way Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher make sure that their children don’t be spoiled is by limiting the number of Christmas gifts they receive.

Why don’t you give gifts to your children?

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis share two children. His daughter Wyatt Isabelle was born in 2014 and her son Dmitri Portwood she joined the family in 2016. The couple have been outspoken about their plans to keep the kids from being spoiled, even if they certainly can afford it.

Kunis explained her unique approach to the holidays during a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Until now, our tradition is do not give gifts for children“he said. “We’re instituting it this year because when the kids are under a year old, it doesn’t really matter.”

This was partially fueled by Wyatt’s third Christmas when the couple looked around and realized their daughter “didn’t appreciate” anything because the piles of presents they were “too much”.

“I come from communist Russia,” Kunis explained to ET, saying her home was “where you’re not allowed to be happy, so my christmas traditions are ‘shut up’“.

This approach of giving fewer gifts at Christmas is becoming very popular. Although the holiday is associated with the excessmore people request “experiences” instead of material items for gifts, especially for children who already have too many toys that they never play with.

It may seem cruel to limit the gifts of Christmas for the kids. But Kutcher and Kunis follow the new minimalist ideals that sometimes less is more.

Nor will they inherit your fortune

As if that were not enough, it is not only during Christmas that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher choose to limit their children. The actor, who recently revealed that he suffered from vasculitis, has said that he too has no plans to share his multi-million dollar fortune and instead hopes his children earn your own money.

“My children are living a really privileged life and they don’t even know”, Kutcher said on Dax Shepard’s podcast, ‘Armchair Expert”https://www.chicmagazine.com.mx/personajes/.”And they will never know, because this is the only one they will know.”

To prevent them from being overprivileged, Kutcher plans give away your money instead of leaving it to your offspring. “I’m not going to create a trust for them,” he continued. “We’ll end up giving our money to charity and various things,” she concluded. And he really isn’t the only one, as many other rich people, like Carlos Slim and Bill Gates, plan to do the same.

Did you know?