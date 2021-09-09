Mila Kunis, Biography and Filmography of the Actress

Mila Kunis, born Milena Markovna “Mila” Kunis, was born in Černivci on August 14, 1983, known today as a very successful Ukrainian naturalized American actress, model and voice actress. Mila Kunis was born as a second child in Černivci, in the then Soviet Ukraine, emigrating with her family to the United States in 1991, to Los Angeles.

In 1992 her father enrolled her at Beverly Hills Studios where she met her agent and began working as an actress. At 14, Mila Kunis participates in auditions for the cast of the sit-com That ’70s Show, winning the part of Jackie Burkhart despite not being of age.

Mila Kunis also takes part in other series as a guest star and extra in Walker Texas Ranger, Seventh Heaven and Baywatch. Since 1998 Mila Kunis has worked as a voice actress for the character of Meg Griffin in the cartoon series Family Guy. In 2008 Mila Kunis worked on the film Max Payne and the film Don’t download me. In 2010 her performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Black Swan earned her the Marcello Mastroianni Prize at the 67th Venice International Film Festival.

In 2011 the actress worked alongside Justin Timberlake in the film Friends of the bed, while the following year she was chosen as testimonial for the Miss Dior Spring / Summer 2012 handbag line by the French fashion house Dior, working on the film Ted. In 2013 Mila Kunis takes part in the film The great and powerful Oz, in the film Jupiter – The fate of the universe.

Loading... Advertisements

In 2015 Mila Kunis produced the horror-comedy series Trapped with Rob Zombie, for the Starz channel. From 2002 to 2011, the actress had a relationship with actor Macaulay Culkin, bonding with actor Ashton Kutcher in 2012, with whom she had two children.

Among the film productions Mila Kunis also works on the films: Blood Ties – The law of blood (Blood Ties), directed by Guillaume Canet (2013), Third Person, directed by Paul Haggis (2013), Annie – Happiness is contagious (Annie ), directed by Will Gluck (2014) cameo, 90 minutes in New York, (The Angriest Man in Brooklyn), directed by Phil Alden Robinson (2014), Jupiter – The destiny of the universe (Jupiter Ascending), directed by Lana and Andy Wachowski (2015), Bad Moms – Mamme very bad (Bad Moms), directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore (2016), Bad Moms 2 – Mamme molto più bad (A Bad Moms Christmas), directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore (2017), Your ex never dies (The Spy Who Dumped Me), directed by Susanna Fogel (2018).

Extract, directed by Mike Judge (2009), Codex: Genesis (The Book of Eli), directed by Albert and Allen Hughes (2010), Crazy Night in Manhattan (Date Night), directed by Shawn Levy (2010), The Black Swan (Black Swan), directed by Darren Aronofsky (2010), Friends with Benefits, directed by Will Gluck (2011), Ted, directed by Seth MacFarlane (2012), Tar, various directors (2012), Get Over It, directed by Tommy O’Haver (2001), American Psycho 2, directed by Morgan J. Freeman (2002), Tony n ‘Tina’s Wedding, directed by Roger Paradiso (2004), Tom 51, directed by Ron Carlson (2005) .

After Sex – After Sex (After Sex), directed by Eric Amadio (2007), Moving McAllister, directed by Andrew Black (2007), Boot Camp, directed by Christian Duguay (2007), Don’t download me (Forgetting Sarah Marshall), directed by Nicholas Stoller (2008), Max Payne, directed by John Moore (2008), Tom Cool, directed by Ron Carlson (2009).