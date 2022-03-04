Mila Kunis breaks the silence on the Ukraine crisis and announces a donation with Ashton Kutcher

ads

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have come together to support the people of Ukraine by partnering with Airbnb and FlexPort.org to offer relief options for refugees. The couple say their goal is to reach $30 million raised and that they will match every $3 million raised through the GoFundMe account.

“Ukrainian people are strong and brave, but being strong and brave does not mean you are unworthy of support,” Kunis said in a video posted to the GoFundMe campaign. “We need to support the people of Ukraine. Please help us”.

After just a few hours, the post had already raised an estimated $2.5 million. Kunis and her husband were inspired to raise emergency relief funds following the Russian invasion of the country this week. Earlier this week, Kutcher spoke out showing her support for Ukraine, Kunis’s country of origin. “I support Ukraine,” she tweeted herself, before retweeting an image of the Ukrainian flag.

This message marks the first comments the actress has made on the subject, but she has opened up about her experience emigrating from Ukraine (when it was still part of the USSR) to come to the US and not move down the street,” Kunis recalled. during a 2016 appearance on Conan. “We were on a train, and I was like, ‘Wow, we’re on a train. Where we go?’ And then we got to Moscow and then we got on a plane, and all of that was very new to me. Like, a train was new. The plane was new. I had Coca-Cola for the first time. The whole experience was very new.”

Kunis acknowledged the context of her family’s flight, telling people it was something they didn’t brag about at the time. “At that time, it was still like in the fall of communism, and we arrived [on] a refugee visa,” Kunis recounted. “It just wasn’t something you brag about.” “I didn’t even know what the United States was,” Kunis said. And they say: ‘he said the word America’. And I was like, ‘Well, that’s true.’

ads