Mila Kunis changed with motherhood

LOS ANGELES – Mila Kunis said she became less insecure thanks to motherhood.

The actress, who along with her husband Ashton Kutcher has three-year-old daughter Wyatt and 16-month-old son Dimitri, admitted that becoming a mother gave her a different perspective on things and the confidence to reexamine life’s priorities.

Loading... Advertisements

Speaking at a meeting on the topic of women in society, Mila explained: “When I became a mother, many of the things that made me insecure and worried me suddenly became secondary. I have more important things to take care of than being worried if someone I don’t even know says I’m a bitch. ‘

Mila also said she tried to empower women through her career choices, such as working in the movie ‘Bad Moms’. “I was pregnant and I already had a child so I didn’t want to. I was trying to get them to take someone else, ”he said.

But after virtually no colleague agreed to take part in the project, she decided to join. “I thought, this film absolutely has to be done,” he continued. In the end, Kunis was also awarded, as the film grossed a whopping $ 180 million at the box office.