Mila Kunis confesses, Ashton and I got married

Mila Kunis has finally confirmed that she and Ashton Kutcher are getting married. The 31-year-old actress showed her faith by revealing her marital status after being pursued by presenter James Corden during the episode of ‘The Late Late Show‘which will air tonight, according to what we read on’ MailOnline ‘. Rumors about the wedding had spread earlier this year when Ashton posted a photo on Facebook with a picture written in the sand: ‘Happy new year, The Kutchers’.

The photo published by Mila on Instagram had also made one suspicious and published a photo with the child and her partner ‘signed’ Family. The couple, who began dating in 2012, have long been evasive about the alleged marriage. But when asked ‘Are you married or not?’ Kunis replied, “Maybe.” At that point Corden did not ‘give up’ and, inviting the audience to look at the hand of the actress who wore a ring, announced: “They got married, look!”

Loading... Advertisements

The Daily Mirror reports that Mila eventually appears to have admitted that she was married and had shown her faith. The American actor, before joining his Ukrainian naturalized American colleague, married Demi Moore, 15 years older, in 2005, from whom he legally separated in 2013 (the announcement of the separation was in 2011.