Mila Kunis confesses, I got married to Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis has finally confirmed that she and Ashton Kutcher are getting married. The 31-year-old actress has shown her faith by revealing her marital status after being hounded by host James Corden during “The Late Late Show” which airs tonight, according to the MailOnline.

Rumors about the wedding had spread earlier this year when Ashton posted a photo on Facebook with an inscription in the sand: “Happy new year, The Kutchers”.







The photo published by Mila on Instagram had also made one suspicious and published a photo with the child and her partner “signed´ Family”.

The couple, who began dating in 2012, have long been evasive about the alleged marriage. But when asked “Are you married or not?”, Kunis replied: “Maybe”. At that point Corden did not give up and, inviting the audience to look at the hand of the actress who wore a ring, announced: “They got married, look!”

The Daily Mirror he says that in the end Mila seems to have admitted that she was married and that she had shown faith. The American actor, before joining his Ukrainian naturalized American colleague, married Demi Moore, 15 years older, in 2005, from whom he legally separated in 2013 (the announcement of the separation was in 2011.