Mila Kunis – Ecodelcinema

Actress, model and Ukrainian naturalized American voice actress, Mila Kunis begins to get passionate about acting at the age of 9, when she decides to take acting lessons, enrolling at Beverly Hills Studios. After numerous TV productions, she comes to the fore for the role of Lily in the film “The Black Swan”, thanks to which she will receive, in addition to a Golden Globe nomination, the Marcello Mastroianni Award during the Venice International Film Festival.

Mila Kunis, the Black Swan of Hollywood

(Kiev, August 14, 1983)

Milena Kunis was born in Kiev, Ukraine, into a family of Soviet scientists: her mother is a physics teacher, her father is a mechanical engineer and her brother is a biochemist.

Perhaps out of a spirit of contradiction, or perhaps because she had had enough of numbers and formulas, she decides to become an actress at the tender age of 9. He enrolled at Beverly Hills Studios, where he learned to act and began appearing on the small screen with small roles in telefilms such as “The John Larroquette Show” (1995).

In pursuit of a dream: to become an actress

Also in 1995 he made his film debut with Bruce Schwartz’s “Make a Wish, Molly”, and then returned to television roles with “Piranha – Death comes from the water” (1995) “Baywatch” (1994-1995), “… and they lived miserable forever “(1995),” Walker Texas Ranger “(1997),” Seventh Heaven “(1996-1997),” Pensacola – Special Team Top Gun “(1998),” Honey, we shrunk too “( 1997) and “Gia” (1998) with Faye Dunaway.

The success of “That ’70s show” makes the Ukrainian actress very popular

The real success comes thanks to a lie: in 1998 she participates in auditions for “That ’70s show” open only to adults (while she is 14 years old), but it is so convincing that she gets the part of Jackie Burkhart, the sexy girl and control freak of the group of young protagonists.

Participate in the sitcom for 8 years; this role makes her really famous so much that she will soon get various starring parts in different films such as “Get Over It” (2001) with Kirsten Dunst and “American Psycho II” in 2002. Furthermore, Mila has been the voice actress of Meg Griffin since 2000, one of the protagonists of the famous American cartoon “Family Guy” which met with enormous success.

In 2008 he starred in “Don’t dump me” alongside Kristen Bell and Jason Segel, receiving excellent reviews and a Teen Choice Award and later “Max Payne”. In 2009 he returned to the big screen in “Tom Cool” and “Extract” by Mike Judge.

Loading... Advertisements

Mila Kunis “The Black Swan” the performance that earned her awards

The following year we see her in “Crazy Night in Manhattan”, alongside Steve Carell and Tina Fey, and in “The Black Swan” by Darren Aronofsky, with Natalie Portman, focusing on the rivalry between two ballet dancers involved in the production. New Yorker of Swan Lake.

2011 is the turn of the comedy “Friends of the bed”, in which she is involved in a casual sex relationship with singer Justin Timberlake.

In 2012 he was in the cast of “Ted”, a comedy directed by Seth MacFarlane and centered on the story of an introverted child whose teddy bear comes to life by exhausting his greatest desire.

Engaged on sets and in private life, shared with actor Ashton Kutcher

In 2013 she is engaged in several sets: in “The great and powerful Oz”, directed by Sam Raimi, she is Theodora, the evil witch of the West, and at the same time we see her in “Blood Ties” by Guillaume Canet, remake of the film of the 2008 “Les liens du sang”, presented out of competition at the 66th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

From 2002 to 2011 she was engaged to actor Macaulay Culkin, before moving on to Ashton Kutcher: in March 2014 the couple became engaged and on October 1st of the same year their first wife was born: Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher. Rumors would confirm the couple’s wedding on July 4, 2015 in Hollywood. A curiosity: it is heterochromatic that is its irises are of two different colors, one is green one is blue.

Federica Palma