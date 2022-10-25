Mila Kunis explains why ‘Jupiter Destiny’ hit the box office

Take a look at the last decade of cinematic science fiction focusing solely on the biggest bumps related to gender invites us to stop, beyond any doubt, in the year 2015. At that time, the Wachowski sisters released the controversial —and more battered than it deserves— ‘Jupiter Destiny’ only for crashing into the locker floor.

fated bumps

The film, starring Mila Kunis, Channing Tatum and Eddie Redmayne, had an estimated budget of 176 million dollars that could only exceed seven million dollars in the box office; adding a total of 183 million worldwide —of which, only 47 came from the domestic market—. A full jug of cold water.

But what was it that led to this little disaster? Kunis has given clues about it on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he has targeted a Budget cut as the main cause of the debacle.

“When did we know [que la película fracasaría]? Before we started shooting, because production was cut in half. The original budget was double that, and you can do a lot more with a lot more money, and a lot of times those kinds of scripts have a really good story, but other amazing stuff. Right before pre-production, for a lot of reasons related to studios and other things, the budget was cut, and the movie was different. I wish Channing was here, because he has really good stories.”

Precisely Tatum commented this same year in an interview with Variety that ‘Jupiter Destiny’ was a nightmare from the start.

“I did four movies back to back without resting. I wasn’t as good as I would have liked on the last two because I didn’t have enough energy. Jupiter Fate was a nightmare from the start. We all sat there for seven months breaking our backs. It was just tough.”

For its part, Eddie Redmaynemain villain of the function and Razzie winner to the worst performance of the year for his role in the feature film, he explained to GQ that, despite everything, he adores the Wachowskis.