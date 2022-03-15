Mila Kunis explains why she used to say she was Russian and not Ukrainian in new interview

Ukraine-born Mila Kunis has confessed that she used to say she was Russian.

the star of Friends with Benefits He was born in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi. In 1991, when he was seven years old, his family fled from Soviet Ukraine to the United States.

In a recent interview with Maria Shriver for Conversations Above the NoiseKunis said, “People were like, ‘Oh, you’re so Eastern European.’ I was like, ‘I’m so LA! What do you mean?’. I mean, my whole life I said, ‘I’m from LA through and through.’”

Kunis confessed that because she identifies so strongly as an American, for a long time, being Ukrainian was “irrelevant” to her, even though she has close friends in the country and visits with her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher.

She said that whenever people asked her where she was from, she said she was Russian for “many reasons.”

Kunis continued: “One of them was that when I came to the United States and told people that I’m from Ukraine, the first question I got was, ‘Where is Ukraine?’ And then he had to explain about Ukraine and where it is on the map, and I was like, ‘Ugh, that’s exhausting.’”

He soon realized that if he said he was from Russia, people would know what he meant. “I was like, cool, I’m just going to tell people I’m from Russia,” she added.

Kunis said everything changed for her when Russia invaded Ukraine last month. “This happens and I can’t express or explain what I felt, but all of a sudden I thought, ‘Oh my God, I feel like a piece of my heart has been ripped out,'” she said. “It was the strangest feeling.”

Maria Shriver and Mila Kunis (Youtube)

She said that she will no longer tell people that she is from Russia. “Hell no, I’m from the Ukraine!” she concluded.

Kunis and Kutcher have raised more than £13 million (nearly $17 million) to help victims of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Last week, the couple announced that on donations of up to US$3m (£2.5m), they will double that amount, to help provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees.

In a video, Kunis commented that “there was no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.”

