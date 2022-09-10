Mila Kunis explores a traumatic past in the trailer for “The Luckiest Girl in the World”

Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to upend the life she has designed to perfection. (Netflix)

Netflix shared the official trailer for The luckiest girl in the world (Luckiest Girl Alive)an upcoming film starring Mila Kunis (That 70′s Show Y the black swan). Based on the homonymous novel by Jessica Knoll, the plot follows a woman with a dream job who is about to get married and prepares for a lavish wedding. The protagonist’s life is suddenly altered when she meets someone who knows about an event from her past, as seen in the official trailer.

According to the official synopsis, “it tells the story of Ani FaNelli, a sarcastic New Yorker who seems to have it all: a coveted position in a fashion magazine, a spectacular wardrobe and, very soon, a dream wedding on Nantucket. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of a shocking incident that occurred at the prestigious Brentley School where she was a teenager, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to alter the life she has designed. to perfection”.

Mila Kunis stars in “The Luckiest Girl in the World”, a new drama that will be seen in October. (Netflix)

The past of a woman dedicated to perfection

Money, luxuries and a fantasy job are the elements that surround Ani, because as the title itself indicates, she is a very lucky girl. Everything she has in her hands seems like something out of a movie, since she seems to be living perfection on a personal, professional and romantic level. This seeming stability is shattered when her darkest memories of her come back to her when a true crime documentary filmmaker approaches her.

Was she the victim of a school shooting? The advance of The luckiest girl in the world It doesn’t reveal too much about Kunis’s character’s past, but it does show a hint that the woman may have experienced a traumatic event. She has hidden all this from her husband, her friends and her family; but the crisis begins when a former classmate decides to talk about these events.

The script for the film was based on the novel written by Jessica Knoll. (Netflix)

In addition to Mila Kunis in the leading role, the cast is made up of Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Alex Barone, Carson MacCormac, Jennifer Beals Y Connie Britton. The film is directed by Mike Barker (The Handmaid’s Tale Y Fargo). Producers include Kunis herself alongside Lisa Sterbakov, Shayne Fiske Goldner and Steve Hutensky.

The luckiest girl in the world will be released on September 30 in limited theaters in the United States and can be seen from October 7 on Netflix.

Official launch poster for “The Luckiest Girl in the World”. (Netflix)

