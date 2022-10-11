Mila Kunis Finally Reveals the Strict Diet That Made Her Lose 20 Pounds in 5 Months

Mila Kunis has been characterized by having one of the best bodies in Hollywood, this young woman has revealed on more than one occasion that she does not make much effort to stay in shape, however, for The Black Swan she was forced to follow a strict diet.

At 39 years old, Mila Kunis She is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood, and was even named the sexiest woman alive 10 years ago, according to Esquire magazine. The beauty of this woman is due to her charisma and that is, the Insider portal ensures that Kunis has never been obsessed with a diet.

Before and after Mila Kunis

In 2010 the iconic film was released the black swanand in its distribution Mila Kunis surprised with her prowess in front of the cameras, for this, the Ukrainian actress underwent a strict diet, where she lost 20 pounds in 5 months, a lifestyle that “does not recommend at all”.

Although according to Insider, she was “not starving,” she also did not have a healthy lifestyle, which is why she did not recommend the diet to anyone. She explained that a day she only ate 1200 calories and smoked a “ton of cigarettes”, to change her lifestyle, she gave up smoking, especially after her second pregnancy.

Now Mila Kunis have a diet made up mostly of low-glycemic carbohydrates, such as quinoa and brown rice. It has a lot of lean protein, like chicken breast, lentils, beans, and fish.

In his day to day he usually includes healthy fats such as avocado, flaxseed oil, fish oil, nuts and coconut butter. Also, Mila Kunis He also usually eats a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables, and to hydrate himself daily, he drinks enough water. Junk and processed food has left her aside, however, on certain occasions she takes a day to satisfy her cravings, such as wine.