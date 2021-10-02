Mila Kunis gave birth, Ashton Kutcher’s second child was born, after the firstborn Wyatt Isabelle, 2 years old. Married since July 2015, Mila and Ashton can now enjoy this new baby with the happiness of a couple who have now tasted the joy of true love.

Mila Kunis gave birth on November 30 and became a mother for the second time. Second child with Ashton Kutcher is a boy and his name is still top secret. The firstborn Wyatt Isabelle, only 2 years old, he had anticipated it to both parents, pointing to Mama Mila’s belly and exclaiming “little brother” amid the general laughter of relatives and friends. By now the role of parents is completely part of both Hollywood stars, who have been able to experience an extensive running-in phase with their first daughter.

Thus, in fact, Ashton Kutcher expressed himself about it: “The first time I almost became a doula. I was reading books, I was ready, this time I did nothing. […] In my own way, I learned that babies don’t get broken. “Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been married since July 2015. The actress said:” In a moment you find yourself thinking, “Ok, I have to learn what it is. the patience”. And it’s the greatest gift I’ve ever received. “