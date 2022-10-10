Mila Kunis gets booed non-stop and she shows how to get away with it

Photo credit: Getty Images

The actress Mila Kunis she was booed on Jimmy Kimmel’s show unexpectedly, and her way of ‘dealing’ with boos has made her fans even more fans of her. We explain ourselves.

Unlike other times, Jimmy’s show last week was recorded in New York, and Mila, one of his guests, came to give an interview about his new movie: ‘The girl who had everything’. After telling an anecdote about her underwear, a laughing Jimmy told her, “You look like you could be a New Yorker, but you’re not.” Then someone started booing her.

She, super fast, replies: “Who booed me? What’s wrong with your audience? It’s very New York. Well, you’re not going to like the rest of the interview…”. And in the remainder of the interview she receives additional boos, which she masterfully manages.

Jimmy asks her, in another order of things, if the first time she tried pizza was in New York, and she, addressing the audience, replies: “Are you ready for my answer? No, I didn’t try it in NY! It was in Los Angeles”. And the public boos again, to do it other times, when she says that pizzas are very good in Los Angeles, that the one she tried was from Domin0’s and that she actually hates pizza (‘pss’: if you like pizza, said the real use of the plastic table in pizzas).

In the end, he solves everything by making the audience laugh with some jokes and drinking tequilas live with Guillermo. The fans did not hesitate to applaud (those who were there, live, and through Twitter) the way in which he won over the New York public, at least, hard. But for ‘badass’, her.

You can see the ‘momentazo’ here, what a ‘crack’!