Mila Kunis gets fully into video games, comics and animation

“That 70’s Show” star Mila Kunis has teamed up with executive Sharad Devarajan, co-founder of Liquid Comics LLC, for a new project, Deadline reported. This is Armored Kingdom Media Inc. a Web3 collectible card game, digital comics, animation and movies.

It transpired that the actress will build the project through the NEAR network of the blockchain system. This site was created to promote creativity and invent and explore new experiences, according to US media reports.

A total video game geek

On the other hand, the protagonist of the film “Friends with benefits” assured that the origin of this project comes from a great hobby: spending her time on games like “World of WarCraft”.

“I wasted a lot of my youth playing everything from ‘World of WarCraft’ to ‘Settlers of Catan.’ The moment I immersed myself in Web3, I saw an opportunity to create an immersive universe where blockchain technology deepens the gaming experience and makes it more personal and immersive for each fan. ‘Armored Kingdom’ will allow players to engage with their characters and gear in a revolutionary way, and we can’t wait to share more of that with you very soon,” said Ashton Kutcher’s wife.

Likewise, the specialized media published a brief synopsis of “Armored Kingdom”, a project that will be divided into different formats and will be set in medieval times.

The adventure chronicles the medieval dynasties of Armoria, a world named after a powerful and mysterious metal, Armorite. No one has been able to mine Armorite since the Ancients, a defunct dynasty that used it to forge magical weapons, now scattered across the lands.

Kunis and Devarajan founded the franchise with Lindsey McInerney and Lisa Sterbakov, as well as Hugh Sterbakov and writer and game designer Brian Turner. However, there is no exact date for the launch of the products derived from it. But in its publication, Deadline announced that a series of five numbers of digital and physical comics will correspond to the first edition that the franchise will launch on the market.