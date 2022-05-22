Mila Kunis gets real about motherhood: ‘The kids are fucking crazy’

Mila Kunis has been in the entertainment business since she was young. After finding fame in comedy That 70’s Show, embarked on a highly successful career as a voice actor. Since 1999, Kunis has voiced him to Meg Griffin for the animated series. Family man. She is also known for her comedic chops, and in recent years, Kunis has appeared in numerous popular movie comedies. Throughout her Hollywood career, the actress has remained transparent about her life and experiences, including the challenges of her motherhood.

How many children does Mila Kunis have?

Mila Kunis | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who worked together on That 70’s ShowThey began an affair in 2012. They kept their relationship low-key, marrying in 2015.

Kunis even joked with Conan O’Brien about how the two decided to buy their wedding rings on Etsy after the prices of jewelry at big-name stores shocked the couple.

“I was like, ‘That’s how much? This is astronomical. So, I went on Etsy and said, ’90 bucks?’ I was like, ‘Buy now!’ Ashton’s was $100, so technically her wedding ring was a little more expensive.”

In October 2014, Kunis and Kutcher welcomed their first daughter, Wyatt. Two years later his son, Dimitri, arrived.

Over the years, Kunis has spoken about what it’s like to raise young children. In 2016, she revealed that having children is “crazy.”

What did Mila Kunis say about her children?

In a 2016 interview with Glamour, Mila Kunis opened up about the “hard parts” of parenting.

“The kids are fucking crazy,” the actor admitted. “They are also suicidal. Like, in the park, certain jungle gyms have an opening for older kids to jump out of. [Wyatt is] 19 months; she can’t jump. She just walks away from her like she’s on a pirate ship.”

Kunis added, “Another important thing to learn is that children have a personality that has nothing to do with you. I have a very sweet daughter. She wants to hug all the other kids.”

The actress opened up about her relationship with Kutcher and the deep bond they developed after knowing each other for so long.

“We cannot fool each other. I literally can’t lie to you. He can call my attention to everything and I can do the same, because there’s nothing about the other person’s face that we don’t know,” Kunis said. Glamor. “There’s nothing we don’t know about each other because we’ve known each other for so long: the ugly, the bad, the good.”

The actors will reprise their roles in a new version of ‘That ’70s Show’

Kunis and Kutcher first crossed paths on the set of That 70’s Show. And soon, the two will come full circle when they reprise their roles as Jackie and Kelso in the recently announced reboot, That 90’s Show.

The upcoming spinoff will premiere on Netflix, though the streamer hasn’t announced a release date or production schedule. In addition to Kunis and Kutcher, other familiar favorites will appear in the new series, including Topher Grace and Laura Prepon.

For fans of Kutcher and Kunis, the revival will offer a chance to see if they have the same on-screen chemistry they showed on That 70’s Showa project that was fundamental in the development of their initial relationship.

