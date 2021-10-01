News

Mila Kunis happy in expectation: “I have huge breasts”

Posted on
Editorial board
13 June 2014, 15:09


“It’s amazing, I have three more breast sizes. I stop people on the street and ask everyone if they want to touch him. “Word of Mila Kunis, the beautiful actress who, while waiting to give birth to the child conceived with her colleague and partner Ashton Kutcher, jokes in the interview with Marie Claire, the monthly that chose the protagonist of “Don’t download me” and “The black swan” for the cover of July 2014.

Mila enjoys looking at the positives, including an explosive breast, but when he talks about “cravings” he admits that the one for sauerkraut is one of the worst he could have: “I eat them all day – revealed Kunis – and it’s one of the worst things because sauerkraut stinks a lot. When you open a jar the smell spreads throughout the kitchen. “

The 30-year-old Ukrainian actress becomes more serious when she tackles the subject of childbirth: “In the room I want only two people – he explained – my doctor and Ashton. Then he will decide what to look at, but I advise him to stay close to my head”.

