Mila Kunis’ harsh criticism of Hollywood: “Instead of doing the right thing, they do what looks good”

Although more than half a year has passed since Hollywood experienced one of the most tense moments in the oscar ceremony -when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making fun of his wife’s alopecia, Jada Pinkett— many artists continue to talk about it.

That was the case for Mila Kunis who, in a recent interview with Magazine C, could not avoid mentioning what was experienced on that Sunday, March 27, during the awards ceremony of the Academy in the Dolby Theater of Hollywood. That day, neither she nor her husband, Ashton Kutcher, got up from their seat give smith a standing ovation when, minutes after hit chriswon the award for Best Actor for his role in Williams method.

chris rock was presenting an award and will smith stood up and hit him

“The idea of ​​leading by example only makes sense when you really have someone to lead,” explained the actress of That ’70s Show at the interview. So in reference to the example you’re trying to give the two sons what do you have with kutcherHe said: “We have our little tribe at home. I never want to tell them to do something if I’m not willing to do it.”

Also, the protagonist of the thriller The luckiest girl in the world, recently released by Netflixmade a harsh criticism of the entertainment world, given that most of the actors and producers who were in the theater that night did standing up to applaud Smith, despite its explosive reaction against his colleague.

Will Smith’s emotional reaction to Oscar win and Chris Rock

“Not standing up for me was a no-brainer, but what surprised me was how many people stood up. I thought: `Wow, what a moment we are living. Instead of doing the right thing people focus on doing what looks good´. For me it was crazy, “he reflected on it.

On March 27, during the last gala of the Oscar, Will Smith reacted violently to a comment ChrisRock, who was the conductor of the ceremony, made on the alopecia of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Angry at the comedian’s sayings, Smith He got up from his seat, went on stage and slapped Rock hard, while the cameras pointed at them.

FILE – Will Smith, right, slaps host Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022, after Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.

The moment did not go unnoticed and immediately generated a repudiation generalized towards Smith. Even as punishment for his actions, in April, the Academy Board of Governors decided to veto his attendance at the Oscars and to any other event organized by this institution during the next 10 years. In any case, a week before the ruling was known, the actor had already resigned to continue being part of the Academy.

Then, at the end of July, the former Man in black published a video in which he apologized to the comedian for what happened: “Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I am here to speak whenever you are willing, “he said then.

Will Smith’s public apology

After the apology, Rock made reference to the topic: “Everyone tries to be a victim. And if everyone claims to be a victim, then no one will listen to the real victims. Even I was hit by Suge Smith and the next day I went to work, because I have children”. In this way, the comedian called his colleague “Suge” making a play on words and changing the original name of the star to that of the general manager of Death Row RecordsSuge Knight, who is in jail after running over and killing a man after a fight.

THE NATION