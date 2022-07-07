Mila Kunis’ heart skipped a beat when she reconnected with Ashton Kutcher

ads

As one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are used to their relationship making headlines. While the couple like to keep their kids out of the spotlight, they have frequently opened up about their romance, discussing how it went from being a friendship based on true and lasting love. Fans love to learn what they can about how Kunis and Kutcher established their relationship, and they especially love hearing about the enduring connection they share, as Kunis has spoken about many times.

When did Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher meet?

Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) and actress Mila Kunis during the FOX Television Critics Association Press Tour on January 16, 2004 at the Renaissance Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kunis and Kutcher first met in the late ’90s when they were both cast on the sitcom. That 70’s Show. Although they played the love interests of Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart for several seasons, Kunis was much younger than Kutcher and they maintained a strictly platonic relationship while working together.

After Kutcher left the series in 2005, he and Kunis pursued other romantic relationships. Kutcher married Demi Moore, while Kunis was in a long-term relationship with actor Macaulay Culkin. However, in 2011, both Kutcher and Kunis split from their respective partners. And when the former co-stars reunited at an awards show in 2012, sparks flew.

Mila Kunis revealed her heart ‘skipped a beat’ when they reconnected

The two developed immediate chemistry upon meeting. In a 2016 interview with James Corden, Kunis opened up about that fateful night, revealing that she first saw him from behind and commented on his height. “Then he turned around and I went [gasp].”

Kunis couldn’t believe what happened next. “And then that moment you hear or see in the movies where your heart skips a beat, and it happened with Ashton, and I was like, ‘Stop it!'” he explained. “It was the strangest thing. I was like, ‘This isn’t really happening.’”

At first, their romance was strictly for fun. Kunis described how they became “friends with benefits.” Eventually, the former co-stars realized that their feelings for each other were too special to ignore, and they made it official.

What has Mila Kunis said about her marriage to Ashton Kutcher?

In October 2014, Kunis and Kutcher welcomed their first child together. Less than a year later, they were married. Since then, they have further expanded their family and welcomed a son in December 2016. They are still happy together, working on projects and growing as a couple. No one is more surprised than Kunis that the former co-stars ended up together. In a 2016 interview with Howard Stern, Kunis revealed how it all worked out between them.

“We started dating with the idea that we would never get married,” Kunis said. “A year later, we said, ‘Tomorrow, we’re going to get married.'” That 70’s Show. “We would never be together based on the people we used to be,” the actor revealed.

