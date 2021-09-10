Mila Kunis: “I don’t like social media, I leave them to my husband Ashton Kutcher”

Los Angeles “I don’t think I’m competing with Tom Cruise in the last one Mission Impossible, but the vicissitudes in The spy who dumped me they hardened my muscles. I joined the ever-growing group of strong women ».

Jokes Mila Kunis, a rising star in Hollywood who surprises with her brilliant role in American comedy. From psychological thriller to laughter: the actress, wife of Ashton Kutcher (formerly of Demi Moore) was launched in international cinema by the drama Black Swan. She was the “bad” dancer, rival of Natalie Portman.





“I’m gratified by the stunt comments from my spy who works alongside a friend (Kate McKinnon) in this action comedy directed by a woman, Susanna Fogel.” The spy who dumped me, (soon on Italian screens with the title Your ex never dies) underlines the trend of female films: this is the case, for example, of Oceans’ 8.

His film is a mix of secret agent intrigues and comedy …

“And after two pregnancies, the excess pounds were canceled out by my character’s racing.”

She was born in Ukraine, daughter of an engineer who emigrated to the USA, speaks Russian and English. Two different cultures …

«They have also been useful to me because I am a producer and I like to work on international projects. I’m involved in two television series for next season ».

Forbes magazine listed her among the highest paid actresses and producers of her generation …

“It’s not true, but it’s true that I’m always interested in reinvesting and that I intend to help women express themselves in good movies or TV series”.

Her husband Ashton Kutcher is always on top of her social media engagements and relationships. She too?

“No, when I met him and he talked to me about Facebook I almost didn’t even know what it was …”

In Hollywood it is difficult to defend the private …

“Privacy, the real one, must remain such for me even if everyone now talks to each other in detail, including underwear … Spies have less to discover like this.”

If the film about two female spies is successful, would you like to make a sequel?

“Of course, all actors dream of living a spy saga. Ours is a job without security and a good series guarantees them ».

She has been acting for many years. What is changing for women?

“Action movies with women are certainly more numerous thanks to the success of Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman. And the anti-harassment movement is a viral warning “.

What are your projects?

“I intend to give my voice to the characters in many animated films, so my children can see them and have fun. I just finished the dubbing of the cartoon Wonder Park“.

In 2010 she won the Mastroianni prize in Venice as an emerging actress for «Il cigno nero». Where do you keep the trophy?