“Mila Kunis? I thought he was cheating on me. Instead he was looking at Bridgerton “

03For more than a month now, the Bridgerton-mania: the show Netflix has pulverized every record becoming recently the most viewed series of all time on the platform, with approx 82 million of users. Among these there is as well Mila Kunis who a few days ago decided to start looking at it, remaining hypnotized: «I usually fall asleep at 9.30, no matter what is happening around me ».

«Instead with Bridgerton I stayed awake till midnight», Revealed a The TODAY Show the American actress. What – according to his reconstruction – was enjoying the episodes in your own bed, next to her husband Ashton Kutcher which was instead sleeping. «I couldn’t get away, I wanted to see as it went on“. Then, suddenly, he woke up, just during the famous sex scene of the fifth episode.

“I was confused, I couldn’t understand what was happening around me», Explained the star of Hollywood. “I asked her if she was watching a porn video. Or if there was somebody else in the room: it was terrifying, in essence he was cheating on me with BridgertonAshton laughs. Also admitting that she has not yet seen the series, while Mila is eager to finish the first season.

Yes, because the success of the show it was so great that Netflix has already confirmed the continuation. New adventures therefore for Phoebe Dynevor And Regé-Jean Page, aka Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings. That gossip, as it often happens in situations like this, he tried to get closer even off the set: «What you need to know about our relationship is shown on the screen, ”both denied.

“It’s all written in the screenplays“. In short, pure fiction, even Kutcher can stand calm.

READ ALSO

Phoebe Dynevor and Regè-Jean Page, is it love outside Bridgerton?

READ ALSO

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, love goes strong (despite the gossip)