Mila Kunis: ‘I took a job just to get away from my kids’

In a recent interview released during his appearance in the television “living room” of Ellen DeGeneres, 38-year-old Ukrainian actress Mila Kunis, said she accepted a job, a Superbowl commercial, for the sole reason of leaving home.

“I’m a horrible mom,” joked the actress.

Mila Kunis and the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has also forced many celebrities into the house and among them Mila Kunis. The actress, who had two children from her marriage to Ashton Kutcher, he revealed a secret while speaking on television. In fact, together with her husband she participated in a spot on the occasion of the Superbowl, one of the television events of the year in the United States, just for the purpose of spend a couple of days away from their children, Dimitri aged four and Wyatt aged six.

In fact, the pandemic has put a strain on both of them in their role as parents, given the difficulties they have found in obtaining time spaces to dedicate only to themselves. Mila Kunis stated that the proposal came to her while she was at home during the pandemic and that she accepted just like “sorry” to leave the house, and have two days of “vacation” from her children. The actress stated that both she and her husband love Dimitri and Wyatt very much, but that this vacation was necessary.

The couple Mila Kunis – Ashton Kutcher

The relationship between the two actors began in 2012 and they later got married. Two children were born from the marriage, and during the period of the pandemic, the Ukrainian actress was forced into the house with her husband and children. Mila Kunis, who played the character of Bad Moms, said she learned a lot from this interpretation and therefore decided to distance herself from her children, while declaring that both she and her husband love the two children very much. Kunis added that the children know your smell and this allows them to know where you are in the house and therefore it is not possible to stay away. A reasoning, that of the actress, who decided to break away for two days, which might seem bad towards her children, but all her fans are sure of her love for her children, as well as that of Ashton Kutcher.