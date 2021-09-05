Mila Kunis in the trailer for a new movie | Cinema

MGM has released the first trailer of, new dark comedy directed by(The Help, Ava, The Girl on the Train) starringAnd

Written by Amanda Idoko, the film follows the story of Sue Buttons (Janney), a housewife who tries to capitalize on her unexpected status as a public figure when her unfaithful husband disappears into thin air.

The cast also includes Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Samira Wiley (Orange Is the New Black), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Regina Hall (Insecure), Juliette Lewis, Jimmi Simpson, Clifton Collins Jr., Bridget Everett, Dominic Burgess, Keong Sim, Chris Lowell, Matthew Modine and Ellen Barkin.

Breaking News in Yuba County will be available in select US theaters and digitally from February 12.



Nice cast of the film include Mila Kunis, Allison Janney, Awkwafina

SOURCE: MGM