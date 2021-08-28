News

Mila Kunis is a drug addict in the “Four Good Days” trailer

Posted on
mila-kunis-film
Mila Kunis in a scene from Four Good Days. Source screen youtube

Mila Kunis is the protagonist of Four Good Days from Rodrigo Garcia.

The film is based on the 2016 article from Washington Post from Eli Saslow initiated How’s Amanda? A story of truth, lies and an American addiction.

Next to the actress there will be Glenn Close in the role of the mother of the character of Kunis with whom she has a conflictual relationship. Stephen Root, Carla Gallo, Chad Lindberg, Joshua Leonard make up the rest of the cast.

Synopsis of Four Good Days via Collider:

“The film stars Mila Kunis as Molly, a 31-year-old woman who begs her mother Deb, whom she hasn’t seen in a while, to help her defeat the battle against the demons that have caused her to make extremely bad decisions. Despite everything she’s been through in more than a decade of disappointment, pain and anger, Deb decides to make one last attempt with her daughter to save her from a cruel heroin addiction. Once reunited they will both try to regain the love and trust that once united them ”.

Mila Kunis is unrecognizable in the trailer that was released:

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival the January 25, 2021. It will later be released in US theaters starting in April 30, 2021 to then land on demand from May 21, 2021.

Glenn Close recently starred opposite Amy Adams in the film American Elegy from Ron Howard. This role earned her a nomination for the 2021 Academy Awards in the role of Best Supporting Actress.

Kunis instead took part in the films Your ex never dies from Susanna Fogel And Breaking News in Yuba Country from Tate Taylor.

