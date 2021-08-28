News

Mila Kunis is a young drug addict in the Four Good Days Trailer

Mila Kunis
Credits: Movie Coverage / YouTube

Mila Kunis transforms completely for the film Four Good Days

We have always been used to seeing Mila Kunis in romantic comedies like Bed friends (2011), to play the roles of a jaunty and light girl. Although, it is true, we have also admired her in more demanding roles, such as the memorable one in Black Swan by Darren Aronofsky (2010), alongside Natalie Portman.

This time, however, we are getting ready to enjoy one of her performances in a completely different version from the one that made her known to us. In Four Good Days, in fact, the actress plays a 31-year-old drug addict and with those she herself describes as “Meth teeth”. The transformation is impressive.

On this experience, the Kunis says: “Doing something that is so out of the ordinary is really fun. When you go see the best guys [che si occupano] special effects, who makes the best meth teeth, sounds weird to say, but you put it on [il trucco] and you’re like: ‘Well, that’s fun to play’“.

“Then, you have to be able to teach yourself to speak with this mouth and not to sound like you are babettando. So, it was really fun, walking around the house with this freak meth mouth; And [anche] the physicality of the thing “. If the interpretation was funny, the story of the film is much less so.

In Four Good Days, indeed, Mila Kunis gives the face to a girl who is perpetually in trouble with one drug addiction, from which he tried to get out for good fifteen times. He will ask for help from his mother (Glenn Close) and the two will try to recover a broken relationship in the midst of all difficulties.

“The first scene, for me, is what really got me involved,” she says Kunis. “A mother who sees her daughter ruined and with nowhere to stay, right there on her doorstep; and closes the door in her face“. Strong emotions are expected. The film will be released in the United States on April 30 And streaming on May 21. At the moment it is not clear if and how it will also arrive in Italy.

Source: LAD Bible


