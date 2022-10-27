A woman with self-confidence is invincible; this is what Mila Kunis demonstrated in her recent participation in a television program

Mila Kunis stars in one of the most popular movies on Netflix right now: Luckyest Girl Alive. The artist stepped into the shoes of Ani Fanelli, a writer who seems to have it all: the perfect fiancé, her dream job, and the New York life that any woman in her thirties yearns for.

Due to the success of the film adaptation of the novel written by Jessica Knoll, Kunis has been a guest on different television programs to talk about this new film.

However, in one of her most recent interviews, the artist was booed by the public, but her reaction went viral on social networks.

Mila Kunis is booed in public and self-confidence becomes her best shield

Kunis was a guest on the show Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, whose filming takes place in New York. After a long and drawn out talk, the presenter made a controversial and humorous comment, taking into account that the character of the actress in Luckyest Girl Alive He is originally from New York.

“You look like you could be a New Yorker, but you’re not”, said the driver, which generated a wave of boos towards Mila Kunis, who was surrounded by New Yorkers. Being so sure of herself, she Mila coped with the boos in the best way.

“Who has booed me? What happens to your audience? It’s very New York. Well, you’re not going to like the rest of the interview… ”, she said confidently and humorously. Watch here the video of her funny participation in Jimmy Kimmel Live!

