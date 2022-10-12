Mila Kunis is praised for her laid-back attitude to Jimmy Kimmel’s audience boos

Mila Kunis was praised for her response to being booed multiple times during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Last week, New York native Jimmy Kimmel returned to his hometown to host a series of episodes from the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House, where Kunis promoted his new Netflix movie, Luckyest Girl Alive. After Kunis opened up about a wardrobe malfunction that occurred just before the show, Kimmel told the actress of black swan: “You look like you could be a New Yorker, but you’re not a New Yorker.”

“No, I’m not,” he confirmed, followed by a subtle boo from an audience member.

“What? Who booed?” Kunis asked the audience, before jokingly apologizing to the New York crowd.

“Well, you’re not going to like the rest of this interview,” he added.

the star of Friends With Benefits shared a story about her family’s brief stay in New York when they first moved to the United States from Ukraine.

“I was born in the Ukraine, but when I came to the United States, I went through New York,” he said, to applause from the audience.

“Except, I think it was in Queens,” Kunis continued. “And then they put you up in a hotel to go through medical check-ups and make sure you can enter the country. But it’s next to a cemetery, that’s what I remember.”

While Kunis could only remember a graveyard across the street from the “strange” hotel where she was staying with her family, she did recall that it was the first time she had ever had a hamburger and a Coke.

“What I remember is a cemetery across the street and this weird hotel I was in, but I had a hamburger for the first time in New York and a Coke,” he said.

Kimmel noted that Kunis had a “really good memory,” before asking if she also ate pizza for the first time in New York.

“Are you guys ready?” Kunis said, anticipating more boos from the crowd of New Yorkers in the audience. “Nope”.

The audience then mocked Kunis for her views on pizza, but she tried to make it up to him by sharing that her father worked as a delivery boy for Domino’s Pizza when they moved to Los Angeles, California. However, that only led to more boos from the audience, who suggested that New York pizza is superior to Los Angeles.

The former member of That ’70s Show He went on to say that because of his father’s job, he came to hate pizza because it was the only thing his family ate at the time. Of course, the admission prompted a “symphony of boos” from the crowd, to which Kunis responded by getting up from his seat and jokingly saying, “I’m outta here!” before sitting back down.

“I ate it every day for a year, possibly more,” he explained. “It was too much. Because we were so poor, my dad would make us pizza for dinner and try very hard to be creative, but there is a limit to creativity.”

“My brother ended up loving pizza and my mom and I to this day are like, ‘Ugh, pizza,'” she added. “I put up with it because my kids like pizza, my husband likes pizza, but I’m never the person who says, ‘You know what I’m in the mood for? Pizza'”.

However, Kunis’ husband and notorious prankster, Ashton Kutcher, decided to get his wife a pizza oven for their anniversary. “But guys, the irony is this. For our anniversary, my husband got me a pizza oven,” he said with a laugh. “Now not only do I not like pizza, I make them!”

Kunis’s involvement in Jimmy Kimmel Live she was praised by fans online for her “comic accuracy” and her laid-back demeanor in the face of boos from the crowd.

“Mila Kunis is one of the funniest and most down to earth celebrities,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Her wit of hers is also impressive. I love her comedic precision of her when the crowd started booing her, she handled it like a champ. Great interview.”

“If you boo Mila Kunis you are not people I like,” another fan tweeted.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher married in 2015 and have two children: Wyatt, seven, and Dimitri, five. Earlier this year, the couple raised nearly $35 million for Ukrainian refugees amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country.

Due to her humanitarian efforts, Mila Kunis was recently included in Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022 list.

Meanwhile, viewers of Luckyest Girl Alive have urged Netflix to add a content warning at the beginning of the film. The film, which opens Friday with a 15+ rating, features intense scenes of sexual assault.