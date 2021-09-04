Mila Kunis is the luckiest girl in the world for Netflix – Magazine

Rome, February 22, 2021 – Behind an apparently happy life there may be some shadows, sometimes very large, if not gigantic: this is the assumption that has nourished the novel ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ (‘The luckiest girl in the world’) and who will provide the backbone of the adaptation in the form of a film produced by Netflix. To interpret it will be Mila Kunis, an actress of long experience, to write the screenplay will be the same author of the book, that is Jessica Knoll, while the direction will be handled by Mike Barker (‘The Handmaid’s Tale’).

Luckiest Girl Alive

‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ represented the literary debut for the American Jessica Knoll: published at home in 2015, it entered the New York Times bestseller list, was well received by critics and sold something like one hundred thousand copies in a month. In no time at all, the offers to obtain the rights for the film adaptation arrived, initially won by the production company of Reese Witherspoon. Things then evolved in a different way and now we are in the consortium which includes, among others, Netflix.

Without spoilers, the plot tells of a young woman who has a fulfilling job, is about to marry a man from an excellent family and in short, seems to be living a perfect life. In fact, when he was a teenager he had terribly bad experiences, which have deeply marked it and shaped it as it is today. Thanks to a series of external events, she is forced to bring back to the surface a past she hoped to have buried forever: with what consequences?









The film

The protagonist of the film adaptation is the 37-year-old Mila Kunis, which we have seen for example in the TV series’ That ’70s Show’ and in the films’ The Black Swan ‘,’ Bad Moms’ and ‘Jupiter – The fate of the world’. Since 2014 she has joined this career as an executive producer and in the film ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ she will cover both roles. For the novelist Jessica Knoll it will instead be about her debut as a screenwriter, a task made easier by starting from her own book, which among other things has autobiographical elements.

Finally, the direction will be handled by Mike Barker, which among other things brings with it the experience gained by directing episodes of the TV series ‘Fargo’, ‘Broadchurch’ and above all ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, which earned him two nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Loading... Advertisements

Read also:

– Benedict Cumberbatch in the remake of ’39 steps’

– Edgar Wright adapts Stephen King’s novel ‘The Man on the Run’

– Roadmarks, George RR Martin brings dragons back to HBO







