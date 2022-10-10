Mila Kunis lied about her age to get on That ’70s Show – Metro World News

Rumor has it that Mila Kunis lied about her age to land a starring role on That ’70s Show as Jackie Burkhart. The actress came out to clarify these rumors with Vanity Fair.

The “little lie” of Mila Kunis

The rumor states that Kunis was actually 14 years old and had said that she was 18 in order to participate in the casting, as they were only looking for older teenage actors.

“Rumor has it that I may or may not have lied about my age,” Kunis said. “I would like to make it very clear now that I lied.”

“However, by the time I went to what was then a producer network call… you have to sign a contract before you get the job and on my contract I had to put an asterisk for ‘studio teacher,’” he continued. “They were like, ‘What do you mean?’ And I was like, ‘Oh PS, I’m 14’. But at the time, if you talk to the creators, they’re like, ‘We loved you at the time, what did we care?’

The creators knew the truth

Kunis explained that by the time recording began, co-creators Bonnie and Terry Turner knew very well that she was 14 years old.

“It was in the heyday of older kids playing younger kids and I was the age of the character. I was never treated as a minor then. If he did it for one of the cast members, another cast member would stand up for him. The reason I don’t do drugs is because no one on set did. And I looked up to them at 14. My career path could have gone either way… but the set was great.”

That ’90s Show

Jackie Burkhart will be portrayed again by Kunis in Netflix’s upcoming sequel series, titled That ’90s Show, but they have yet to announce a release date.

Full interview of Mila Kunis to Vanity Fair: