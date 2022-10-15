Mila Kunis lied for the series ‘That ’70s Show’: she was 14 years old when she auditioned | Entertainment Cinema and Series

For 200 chapters, the delivery (set in the 1970s) followed the adventures of a group of friends who met in a basement to talk about their experiences; also, together they faced the process of becoming adults.

‘That ’70s Show,’ created by Mark Brazill, Bonnie and Terry Turner, featured a cast full of teen celebrities including Ashton Kutcher, Dannie Masterson, Laura Prepon, Topher Grace and Mila Kunis, who revealed how she got her part.

Mila Kunis did lie for the series ‘That ’70s Show’: the story

From an early age, the actress began her career in the entertainment industry, where she has played various characters. In ‘The 70’s Show’, Kunis got into the role of Jackie Burkhart, a young woman who had an affair with Michael Kelso (whom Kutcher played).

During a chat with ‘Vanity Fair’ magazine on October 5, 2022, the star revealed how she managed to audition to join the ‘cast’ of the series.

“Rumour has it that I may not have lied about my age. I would like to make it very clear now that I lied. I did it ”, affirmed the famous one, who explained that she, at that time, was only 14 years old.

“By the time I went to what was then a producer network call… You have to sign a contract before you get the job and on my contract I had to put an asterisk for ‘study teacher.’ They were (the creators) like ‘What do you mean?’ And I was like, ‘Oh P.S., I’m 14. But at that time, if you talk to the creators, they say ‘We love you right now, what does it matter to us?’ “, stressed the interpreter.

Being the youngest in the comedy production, Mila Kunis highlighted if at any time she felt discrimination from her peers or some of the producers of the series.

“It was in the heyday of older kids playing younger kids and I was the age of the character. I was never treated as a minor back then. (…) The reason I don’t do drugs is because no one on set did. And I looked up to them at 14. My career path could have gone either way, but the set was great,” she commented.

Will Mila Kunis Appear on ‘That ’90s Show’?

In April 2022, the site ‘Deadline’ reported that Netflix would launch a ‘spin-off’ of the series ‘That ’70s Show’, which would take place in the 90s and would feature actors like Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama.

During a chat with ‘Acces’ picked up by ‘Entertainment Weekly’ on September 28, 2022, Kunis assured that her character Jackie will be in the new installment, which does not have a release date.

“My husband (Ashton Kutcher) and I are in (the ‘spin-off’), which is strange because we should not have been,” said the actress, who also stated that the series will be “very cute.”