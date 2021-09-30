Mila Kunis: my eyes!

At her first red carpet after giving birth, that of Jupiter Ascending, where he stars alongside the Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne and of Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis has enchanted everyone.



In splendid shape only 4 months after the birth of the first child Wyatt Isabelle, the actress caught the attention of photographers, thanks (above all) to generous décolleté and cat eyes, which has always been its strong point.



And to think that that magnetic gaze is the “memory” of uveitis, an inflammation that for years has prevented her from seeing correctly in her right eye.

An intervention solved the visual problem, but his eyes are slightly different from each other, the right dark green, the left tending to brown, giving her the most bewitching heterochromatic look in Hollywood.

ITS MUST HAVE



A strong point must be highlighted and Mila knows it well. Her make-up always starts from the eyes and is built ad hoc to enhance them to the maximum. The lips, on the other hand, are more natural. For her, they are valid the rules for green eye make-up. Mila is a huge fan of contrasts, while he rarely uses ton sur ton. Her makeup must have is the black pencil highlighting her favorite makeup, lo smokey eyes. The actress never forgets to pass it in the lower rhyme and often accompanies it with the kajal ultra black. Passed to art, it gives the illusion that the eyes are slightly elongated, like a cat. For the smokey, however, green light to Viola, which completely detaches from the natural color of the eyes and makes them even more magnetic and to the classic black and gray.

MAGNETIC EYES



Mila uses both the full color, to be blended all over the mobile eyelid, both the pencils in her favorite shades, perfect for defining the look without weighing it down. In the beauty of the actress there are also warm and nude tones. Brown, sienna, rust and pink enhance the look, making it bright and “healthy”. To complete the look, every woman’s ally: the ultra black mascara. And if the evening is important, go ahead for the tufts of false eyelashes. For a true diva look.

HAIR IN FREEDOM

Mila Kunis has naturally wavy hair and her hairstyles have made a quantum leap since her early career. Filed away the poorly defined curls of the first television appearances (discover all the tricks to cure them to perfection), the actress today prefers a smooth or wavy styling. Rare red carpets with collected hairstyles.



After the Golden Globes 2014, when she slipped on a very low bun that did not enhance her at all, today the actress does not miss a beat. The free hair is her hallmark, but she is also perfect with the high tails and soft crops slightly teased, which give the illusion of a few centimeters more than its meter and 63.

(Browse our gallery above to discover all the secrets of Mila Kunis’ beauty look)