News

Mila Kunis: my eyes!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

At her first red carpet after giving birth, that of Jupiter Ascending, where he stars alongside the Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne and of Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis has enchanted everyone.

In splendid shape only 4 months after the birth of the first child Wyatt Isabelle, the actress caught the attention of photographers, thanks (above all) to generous décolleté and cat eyes, which has always been its strong point.

And to think that that magnetic gaze is the “memory” of uveitis, an inflammation that for years has prevented her from seeing correctly in her right eye.

An intervention solved the visual problem, but his eyes are slightly different from each other, the right dark green, the left tending to brown, giving her the most bewitching heterochromatic look in Hollywood.

ITS MUST HAVE

A strong point must be highlighted and Mila knows it well. Her make-up always starts from the eyes and is built ad hoc to enhance them to the maximum. The lips, on the other hand, are more natural. For her, they are valid the rules for green eye make-up. Mila is a huge fan of contrasts, while he rarely uses ton sur ton. Her makeup must have is the black pencil highlighting her favorite makeup, lo smokey eyes. The actress never forgets to pass it in the lower rhyme and often accompanies it with the kajal ultra black. Passed to art, it gives the illusion that the eyes are slightly elongated, like a cat. For the smokey, however, green light to Viola, which completely detaches from the natural color of the eyes and makes them even more magnetic and to the classic black and gray.

MAGNETIC EYES

Mila uses both the full color, to be blended all over the mobile eyelid, both the pencils in her favorite shades, perfect for defining the look without weighing it down. In the beauty of the actress there are also warm and nude tones. Brown, sienna, rust and pink enhance the look, making it bright and “healthy”. To complete the look, every woman’s ally: the ultra black mascara. And if the evening is important, go ahead for the tufts of false eyelashes. For a true diva look.

Loading...
Advertisements


HAIR IN FREEDOM

Mila Kunis has naturally wavy hair and her hairstyles have made a quantum leap since her early career. Filed away the poorly defined curls of the first television appearances (discover all the tricks to cure them to perfection), the actress today prefers a smooth or wavy styling. Rare red carpets with collected hairstyles.

After the Golden Globes 2014, when she slipped on a very low bun that did not enhance her at all, today the actress does not miss a beat. The free hair is her hallmark, but she is also perfect with the high tails and soft crops slightly teased, which give the illusion of a few centimeters more than its meter and 63.

(Browse our gallery above to discover all the secrets of Mila Kunis’ beauty look)

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

721
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
538
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
529
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
527
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
525
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
515
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
513
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
511
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
504
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top