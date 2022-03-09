Mila Kunis nears the finish line in her fundraiser for war-affected Ukrainians | News

Born in Ukraine, Mila Kunis He was not going to sit idly by in the face of the current situation in his country due to the war. Therefore, she and her husband Ashton Kutcher launched five days ago a page of GoFundMe to raise funds for the benefit of organizations that support civilians affected by the armed conflict. Until now, the couple has raised more than 18 million dollars, more than half of the goal set at 30 million dollars, as can be verified on the platform. “UPDATE! 15 million. We are halfway to our goal. Thanks for the support!”, Kutcher had written two days ago on his Instagram account when sharing a video of both. “We just wanted to give you a quick update on where we stand on fundraising. We are halfway there. We are super excited and want to thank each and every one of you.. It’s been an amazing last 48 hours.” “I have always considered myself an American, a proud American. I love everything this country has done for me and my family, but I have never been more proud to be Ukrainian than todayMila added. On the page, the actress shared some details about her life and why she felt motivated to open the fundraiser. “Today I am a proud Ukrainian. Although my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in times of need… Our family is starting this fund to help provide immediate support,” reads the GoFundMe page, stating that the Hollywood couple donated $3 million to their cause. “While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also witnessing the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen security. Countless numbers of people have left everything they know and love behind to seek refuge. With nothing more than they could carry, these Ukrainian refugees need immediate housing and supplies,” she explained.