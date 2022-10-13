Mila Kunis’ new movie on Netflix receives a storm of applause

Mila Kunis is one of those stars that we can’t appreciate enough. She started acting when she was just 9 years old and today she storms Hollywood with her powerful performances.

Speaking of influential roles, her latest Netflix release is garnering worldwide acclaim and Mila Kunis is already the movie’s MVP.

The Luckiest Girl Alive is an adaptation of the book of the same name. The screenwriter of this movie is none other than Jessica Knoll, the author of the book.

In this film, Mila Kunis plays the role of the leading lady Ani FaNelli. She works as a column writer for a magazine and tries to get over her childhood trauma.

Speaking of Mila’s performance, we can safely say that this has been by far one of her best performances. Her acting is so attractive that the audience loved it.

What everyone has to say

Bruce Papandrea, the film’s producer, told Tudum that the character of Mila was someone the audience identified with. When casting Mila for the role, it was important that whoever played Ani connect with the viewers and gain her trust. That’s exactly what Mila did.

The Luckiest Girl in the World co-producer Jeanne Snow also shared a few special words for our leading lady. She said that Mila Kunis was that magical element of the movie that brought the whole thing together.

It was an obvious choice, as the actress has an incredible range of emotions. She can unleash comedy, deep emotions, darkness, and so much more.”

Praising the star of the film, director Mike Barker told the media that Mila is always honest with her thoughts. If she doesn’t like something or she really doesn’t like it, she just says so. Whenever she is on the set, she knows her lines and she is loved by everyone.

Based on a Best Seller, Luckiest Girl Alive is a movie that makes you think about how common abuse is and how to shut it up. A story that will inevitably bring tears to your eyes. Very good performance by Mila Kunis #Netflix pic.twitter.com/N0L5gyKsqr – Lune Mojica (@ lalune007) October 9, 2022

Jessica Knoll, the author turned screenwriter, shared her experience working with our leading lady. She said that Mila has a really remarkable work ethic. Sharing some cases, she said that the actress always wanted to do everything perfectly.

Now, we are going to share what Mila has to say about her shooting experience. She appreciated the director and shared that Barker created a safe environment for the film.

This can be difficult, especially when the film revolves around traumatic and disturbing events. He loved every day of the movie and shooting with the cast was a blast.

Mila took center stage

Now that we’ve talked about what everyone had to say about Mila, it’s time to talk about how she’s turned the story into a powerful message.

Mila Kunis has delivered a hypnotic performance that will always keep you on the edge of your seat as you watch each scene.

It’s hard to predict what he’s going to say or do at any given moment, and once the movie starts to wrap up, his behavior becomes clear and the audience can fully understand all the ‘whys’.

If you have already seen the movie and you don’t feel as angry as Ani, in the end, watch it again.

Now that we’ve talked about Mila’s contribution to the film, we have to talk about how Chiara Aurelia delivered an impeccable performance. Her portrayal of young Ani FaNelli was harsh, but she did it with poise.

For us, Aurelia has nailed her scenes, even when she was silent.

Will there be a prequel to the movie?

The film left us with many questions in our heads. Netflix has not confirmed if the film will get a prequel. Although the public is eager to know what happens next. But since the original book doesn’t have a second part, the movie could go that way.

If you haven’t already, head over to Netflix to watch Luckiest Girl Alive. It airs worldwide and tops the weekly charts.