Mila Kunis once revealed a devious low-calorie diet and cigarettes to lose weight for ‘Black Swan’

Mila Kunis amazed the world with her wonderful performance in Black Swan with Natalie Portman. However, the actor had to work very hard to achieve the necessary look for the character. As a result, he had to lose weight to look like a ballerina. Kunis once revealed the low-calorie diet and cigarettes that she used to lose weight during Black Swanwhich she absolutely does not recommend.

‘Black Swan’ actress Mila Kunis got the role thanks to ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’

The Howard Stern Show interviewed Kunis about her experience filming Black Swan. Host Howard Stern talked about how she was a romantic comedy star, so he wanted to know more about how she landed her role in such an intense independent drama.

“The way I got it was by Skypeing with Darren [Aronofsky]Kunis recalled. “He lives in New York, I live in Los Angeles, and he told me, ‘Come meet me.’ I was like, ‘I can’t travel. I’m in the middle of filming something, let’s talk on Skype.’ This was very early on Skype. He was like, ‘Yeah, that’s fine.’ We’ve been having multiple Skype meetings.”

Kunis emphasized that Aronofsky reached out to her regarding Black Swan. Furthermore, he said, “he came out of Sarah Marshall. If you ever talk to him, it’s because he saw me in Sarah Marshall.” She had no previous ballet experience, but her performance in the raunchy comedy caught her attention.

Mila Kunis revealed a devious low-calorie diet and cigarettes to lose weight for ‘Black Swan’

Stern was surprised to learn that Kunis had to drop to around “95 pounds” for her role in Black Swan. He explained that he did not starve, but that he did have to undergo what Stern called “torture.”

“I didn’t starve,” Kunis said. “I did it in the healthiest way possible and I don’t recommend anyone to ever do it, but it was one of those things where you only do it because I’m not a dancer. I had to be on pointe in 3 months, so to be on pointe you just have to pretend. She had to look skinny to look like a ballerina. You fake it. The best way to fake it is, unfortunately, to look like it.”

Kunis continued: “I have never watched what I ate. It was one of those things where, for the first time in my life, I got a food delivery service. I’ll tell you, I’m not promoting this at all. I used to be a smoker, so I smoked a lot of cigarettes and ate a limited number of calories. It was a diet of 1,200 calories or fewer calories a day. I would say an average of 1200 calories a day. It is awful. So I smoked. I do not advocate this at all. By the way, I’m not a smoker, smoking is disgusting.”

Kunis used to smoke cigarettes, but explained that she managed to kick the habit a long time ago.

The actor had ‘the best moment’ at the Oscars

Stern brought up the fact that Kunis earned multiple nominations for her work on Black Swan. He did not get an Oscar nomination, but was able to attend the ceremony, since the film was in other categories. Stern asked about his experience during awards season.

“Every time I got nominated, I was like, ‘Oh my God! That’s amazing!” Kunis said. “I think I had a better time than anyone at the Oscars because I introduced liquor, I had shots. I knew she wasn’t going to win.”

The actress explained that she didn’t care about winning awards and didn’t even write any speeches just in case. Kunis said that she is happy to continue working and doing what she loves to do.

