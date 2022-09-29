Mila Kunis opens up about how they overcame her husband’s illness

Ashton Kutcher Reveals He Couldn’t Hear, See and Walk After Rare Illness 1:40

(CNN) — Mila Kunis shared more about her husband Ashton Kutcher’s recent battle with a rare autoimmune disorder called vasculitis.



Kutcher revealed his illness during an episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” saying he experienced a two-year battle with a rare form of vasculitis that left him temporarily unable to see or hear.

Kunis told “Entertainment Tonight” that the couple had to “overcome” complications together.

“I don’t think there’s time to sit down and talk, you just have to get over it,” he said. “You deal with any health problem that comes your way, but you still have children, you still have a family, you have to live life. And I think we’re very lucky to have each other, but as far as sitting there and talking incessantly about things, no. You have to do it.”

Kutcher had told the Nature program that the disease “left me without vision, without hearing, it left me without balance. It took me like a year to get it all back again.”

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone, until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to be able to see again. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to walk again,'” he said. Kutcher. “I’m lucky to be alive.”

Kunis and Kutcher met while filming “That ’70s Show” together in 1998, but didn’t start dating until 2012. They have two sons, Wyatt and Dimitri.