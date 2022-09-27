Mila Kunis Opens Up About Supporting Ashton Kutcher Through His Health Problem

Mila Kunis opened up about Ashton Kutcher’s vasculitis scare to Entertainment Tonight on September 26, sharing everything that happened just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The way the two of you dealt with things? Keeping calm and carrying on. “I don’t think you have time to sit down and talk, you just have power. You go and deal with whatever health issues come your way, but you still have kids, you still have a family, you have to live life. And I think we’re very lucky to have each other, but as far as sitting there and talking incessantly of things, no. You have to,” she shared.

But these two are no strangers to sticking together to get through tough times. In March, Kunis and Kutcher joined forces to raise funds for Ukraine, Kunis’s home country, following Russia’s invasion of it. The two set out to raise a whopping $30 million to help those suffering in the country and those who chose to flee and leave their lives behind, sharing their plans via Instagram. The pair accomplished that impressive feat in a matter of days, and the couple updated fans in another Instagram video sharing their gratitude as they said, “Our work is not done. We will do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came as part of this campaign finds maximum impact with those in need.”