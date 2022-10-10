Mila Kunis really wanted to get a college degree
USA.
The actress Mila Kunis recently admitted to feeling a lot of pressure to go to college, as her entire family is college educated, before briefly attending college UCLA Yet the Loyola Marymount UniversityAlthough he did not complete his studies.
‘I really wanted to get a college degree. Not for any other reason than that I thought I should or had to, because my whole family is college educated. So I was like, well, clearly, that’s what you do,” the actress told ‘The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham’.
Mila Kunis called his school life ‘erratic’ due to his commitments when filming the series ‘That 70’s Show‘, the sitcom where he met her husband Ashton Kutcherwith whom he now has an eight-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son.
“So I went through the public school system, so I had tutors when I was filming and then when you do sitcoms, you do, there’s a schedule of like three weeks with a week off, two weeks with a week off. So the erratic behavior was probably showing up going in and out of my public high school and then coming back and doing school work on sets. I never saw it as something weird or strange. It was like my norm,’ he revealed. Mila Kunis.
the star of ‘Forgettin Sarah Marshall’ he feels like he never missed out on a typical adolescence because of his fame, because he grew up before social media.
‘I was in high school before social media. I mean any form of that. There was no Facebook. I don’t even think MySpace, I think. MySpace came about right after I was in high school,’ she concluded the actress.