Mila Kunis really wanted to get a college degree

The actress Mila Kunis recently admitted to feeling a lot of pressure to go to college, as her entire family is college educated, before briefly attending college UCLA Yet the Loyola Marymount UniversityAlthough he did not complete his studies.

‘I really wanted to get a college degree. Not for any other reason than that I thought I should or had to, because my whole family is college educated. So I was like, well, clearly, that’s what you do,” the actress told ‘The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham’.

Mila Kunis called his school life ‘erratic’ due to his commitments when filming the series ‘That 70’s Show‘, the sitcom where he met her husband Ashton Kutcherwith whom he now has an eight-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son.