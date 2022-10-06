Mila Kunis Recalls The Time She ‘got In Trouble’ While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol

Mila Kunis has had a great career with movies spanning all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest on the hit sitcom. Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and was considered a breakthrough for Kunis, who went on to star in a host of successful comedy films. The famous film was shot in a hotel complex in Hawaii and, apparently, the bad mothers The actress made a lot of pranks while at the resort. She recently revealed that one incident in particular got her into a lot of trouble on set.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actress broke down some of her iconic roles, including the part she played in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. She had a lot of fun filming the movie with her iconic cast, however, she once did something that put her in danger of being kicked out of the resort they were filming at. Kunis revealed:

I got in trouble. We showed up at the complex. We were on an island that also had a military base… I was of legal age. I was 22 years old at the time. And I remember having a drink and there was a kid there who had all his camouflage on and couldn’t have a drink. He was like 20 I think. I was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re fighting for our country and you can’t have a drink! I’ll get you a goddamn drink! And I went and bought drinks for the kids. And I got into a lot of trouble with that hotel. They went and talked to Shawna, who was our producer at the time, and said, ‘Your actress! That is not right! She can’t be buying drinks from underage people!’ And I was like ‘she’s clearly in the military! Give the boy a beer! Like who cares! They didn’t thank God and they didn’t fire me, but I never did that again in that hotel.

Thank God the hotel didn’t kick Kunis out. We would have been robbed of a great performance in one of the greatest romantic comedies of all time. He clearly had a good reason for the decision he did, and he wanted to support the soldier in the smallest way possible. Unfortunately, the hotel didn’t see it the same way Kunis did, and it put her in danger of being fired from the production. Good thing it didn’t, and now we just have a fun story to remember.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall it was released in 2008 and is a memorable favorite for many fans and critics who love the film. It’s about Peter (Jason Segel), whom his girlfriend, Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell), has recently left, while Peter is naked. The moment is humiliating and he decides to take a solo trip to Hawaii to clear his head. On the trip, he unfortunately runs into his ex-girlfriend who is on vacation with his new boyfriend (Russell Brand). The film pushed MPAA boundaries and launched the careers of actors like Bill Hader, Jonah Hill, and, of course, Mila Kunis.

I’m glad Kunis has fond memories of her work on the comedy classic, even if some of those memories got her into trouble. While she continued to do comedies like you Y Friends with benefits, his new project takes a dramatic turn. Kunis stars alongside Connie Britton in luckiest girl alive. the Black Swan The actress plays Ani, who deals with a traumatic incident that unravels her life. While tonally this film is certainly darker than Forgetting Sarah MarshallI hope Kunis had so much fun working on this project, and I can’t wait to check it out.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall It’s not currently airing, but it’s available to rent on demand for fans who want to see the movie again. You can also see Mila Kunis once again giving a stellar performance in luckiest girl alive, streaming for Netflix subscribers on October 7. For more information on other movies coming this fall, check out our 2022 movie release schedule.