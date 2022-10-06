Entertainment

Mila Kunis Recalls The Time She ‘got In Trouble’ While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol

Mila Kunis has had a great career with movies spanning all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest on the hit sitcom. Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and was considered a breakthrough for Kunis, who went on to star in a host of successful comedy films. The famous film was shot in a hotel complex in Hawaii and, apparently, the bad mothers The actress made a lot of pranks while at the resort. She recently revealed that one incident in particular got her into a lot of trouble on set.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actress broke down some of her iconic roles, including the part she played in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. She had a lot of fun filming the movie with her iconic cast, however, she once did something that put her in danger of being kicked out of the resort they were filming at. Kunis revealed:

I got in trouble. We showed up at the complex. We were on an island that also had a military base… I was of legal age. I was 22 years old at the time. And I remember having a drink and there was a kid there who had all his camouflage on and couldn’t have a drink. He was like 20 I think. I was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re fighting for our country and you can’t have a drink! I’ll get you a goddamn drink! And I went and bought drinks for the kids. And I got into a lot of trouble with that hotel. They went and talked to Shawna, who was our producer at the time, and said, ‘Your actress! That is not right! She can’t be buying drinks from underage people!’ And I was like ‘she’s clearly in the military! Give the boy a beer! Like who cares! They didn’t thank God and they didn’t fire me, but I never did that again in that hotel.

