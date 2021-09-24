Mila Kunis renovates the house for her parents as a gift

“It’s impossible to get my parents to move.” And so … Mila Kunis instead of buying a new house she wanted to give her family a gift by renovating the residence where she grew up and where her parents have lived for more than twenty years. The actress, wife of Ashton Kutcher, has surprisingly renovated the Los Angeles apartment where mum Elvira and dad Mark live, redesigning the spaces and making them much brighter.



READ ALSO

Ashton Kutcher, surprise gift for mom

To do this, it relied on Houzz, an online platform that provides users with everything they need to improve their home from the web or mobile. “I wanted to do something special for my parents to thank them for everything they did for me and for my brother, but I knew I wouldn’t be able to do it all by myself – Mila Kunis said – using Houzz’s technology, I was able to surprise them by carrying out a renovation project while I was in the ninth month of pregnancy. I did everything from the computer: I found an exceptional interior designer with whom I shared ideas and bought everything I needed to furnish the spaces on the Houzz online shop ».

READ ALSO

Marilyn Monroe’s latest home for sale

Loading... Advertisements

Mila Kunis refurbished the living room, dining room and kitchen giving much more breath to the environments that were once separate.

The brown sofa and the walls that divided the rooms were replaced by a single open space with modern furnishings in shades of gray and beige. The kitchen with central island opens directly onto the dining room with blue velvet chairs in contrast with the monochrome of the rest of the house.

“Knowing how hard I have to work to get what I have made me realize how much harder it must have been for my parents to be able to guarantee my brother and me the life we ​​have today, so I absolutely wanted to do something to thank them,” he commented. the actress.