Mila Kunis responds to gossip about the hypothetical divorce with Ashton Kutcher and no, she is not happy

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher they are one of the most reserved couples in Hollywood, suffice it to say that in six years of love they have made only one red carpet together.

But their discretion didn’t stop the tabloids from talking about them and now the actress has explained how some gossip is deleterious for her and her family.

“(According to rumors) my husband and I would always be getting a divorce: I know because when I go to the supermarket, I see these things on the covers of magazines“he said in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

“Or they say I’m pregnant at least once a year. The thing that pisses me off is that my parents and grandparents sometimes get confused. When I was pregnant, a tabloid wrote that I was taken to the emergency hospital“.

“Caused such a stress to my family, which no one can understand“.

Mila Kunis also explained his absence from social networks: “They’re too focused on who’s screaming the most, who’s angrier and who’s the most negative. Not a good game to play“.

ph: getty images