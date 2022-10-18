Mila Kunis revealed how she knew that one of the movies she starred in was going to be a flop

When to Mila Kunis He received the script for a science fiction film that was signed by the most daring and transgressive sisters in Hollywood, he did not hesitate to say yes, that he was going to star in it. However, over time, the illusion began to decline when she noticed that something was wrong and that, even before he started shooting scenes, he had already realized that the result would not be the best.

“When did we know the movie would flop? Before production started, because the budget was cut in half,” she explained, referring to Jupiter’s fatethe feature film he filmed in 2015 with Channing Tatum. “ The original budget was twice that, and you can do a lot more if you have that extra money. Often those kinds of scripts have a very good plot, but also other wonderful things that require money to achieve. ”, he added in dialogue with Josh Horowitz on the podcast Happy Sad Confused.

“ Right before pre-production started, for a whole host of reasons the studios had and other things that happened, the budget was cut and the movie was different. ”, added the star.

The feature film directed by the creators of Matrix, Lana and Lilly Wachowski, was not well received, earning a 28% score on Rotten Tomatoes. According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed just over $47 million in the United States and nearly $184 million worldwide. The budget, meanwhile, was 176 million dollars.

In the film, Kunis played a servant destined to be queen of the universe, and Tatum a genetic hunter. “I wish Channing was here because we have some good stories.”, said Kunis referring to what it was like to share the shooting of the film.

Some time ago Eddie Redmayne, who played the villain in the film, said in an interview with GQ that he gave a “pretty bad performance” in the film, by all accounts. “For those people who hate what I do, Jupiter’s fate tends to be his favorite of my performances,” he joked. “In hindsight, it may have been too much. But I love the Wachowskis; I’ve never felt so free on set”.

Accordingly, Tatum told Variety that the time they were filming ended up being a “nightmare” for him, as he had been doing “four movies in a row.” “I wasn’t as good as I wanted to be in those last two movies, because I had no energy,” the actor said at the time. “J’s fateupiter It was a nightmare from the start. We were all there for seven months, working our asses off. It was very hard”, he assured.

Kunis is currently betting on different projects. Currently preparing to launch the girl who had it all (Luckyest Girl Alive), a screen adaptation of the homonymous bestseller, which was edited in 2015 by the young American writer Jessica Knoll, and which will mark the debut of the actress in a Netflix production. The cast is completed by Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy, Jennifer Beals, Connie Britton, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Carson MacCormac, Alexandra Beaton as Hilary Hitchinson, Nicole Huff as Olivia Kaplan, and Alex Barone.

“the girl who had it all tells the story of Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis), a sharp-tongued New Yorker who seems to have it all: a coveted position in a glamorous magazine, a wardrobe to die for, and a dreamy Nantucket wedding on the horizon.”, says the official synopsis of the film.

And he adds: “When the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her version of the tragedy that happened in her adolescence, in the prestigious Brentley school, Ani is forced to face a sinister past that could derail her perfect life.”.

The Ukrainian nationalized American actress gained special relevance for her role as Jackie Burkhart in the comedy That 70′s Show. Also, she is the voice of Meg Griffin in the animated series Family Guy. She also acted in The Book of Secrets, The Black Swan, Friends With Benefits, Ted, Oz: The Mighty Y The rebel mothers club.

