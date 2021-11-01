Mila Kunis reveals backstory on her husband Aston Kutcher’s pancreatitis

Mila Kunis during the interview in Thursday’s episode of the web series, Hot Ones, participated in a segment called Spousal Fact Check, in which he commented or denied some facts shared by the previous guest Aston Kutcheras well as her husband. Among the questions that emerged, inevitably, came the one related to the pancreatitis suffered by the actor, while preparing to play the role of Steve Jobs in 2013. The beautiful actress then shared some details of her husband’s medical accident, clarifying once for all happened.

The actor, with the aim of getting into the role of the IT entrepreneur as much as possible, tried the “fruit-based diet”, the same one followed by Jobs. The diet included only fruit intake but in Kutcher’s case, instead of helping him in the interpretation, it had truly catastrophic consequences. His wife Mila Kunis commented that Ashton was in the hospital twice because of pancreatitis while getting ready for work: “He only ate grapes at one point, it was so stupid” said the protagonist of Bed friendsabout her husband’s stubbornness.

So it is not the first time that the two tell intimate things about their coexistence and their relationship. A few months ago, in an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis they caused a sensation with their statements. Questioned by the conductors, the two actors, who have been together since 2012, told some of their family dynamics with their children Wyatt And Dimitri, 6 and 4 years old.

Aston Kutcher Steve Jobs: the intimate tales of the Holywood couple

In the course of the chat, referring to their children, they said: “If you see dirt on him, then wash it. Otherwise it is not really needed “. Kunis and Kutcher, in fact, revealed that “it makes no sense to use soap every day”. A statement definitely against the trend but that the two actors wanted to reveal with extreme spontaneity, thanks to their conditions regarding this choice.