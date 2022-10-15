Mila Kunis reveals her NOTHING strict diet with which she maintains her weight

In an episode of Harper’s Bazaar’s Food Diaries, the actress offered some details of what she eats every day and what she usually prepares for her husband Ashton Kucher and their sons Wyatt, eight, and Dimitri, five.

Referring to her Eastern European heritage, Mila, who was born in the Ukraine, expressed her love for her mother’s traditional cuisine, which includes pickled herring, borscht (a beet soup) and chicken soup.

To start the day, Mila enjoys “old school brewed coffee” accompanied by vanilla oat milk cream, which she foams herself. Two hours later, after preparing breakfast for the children and sending them to school, the star eats the leftovers.

He says, “I’m against wasting food. So I’ll eat it, which doesn’t fill me up. Then I’ll have avocado toast. I’ll have whatever bread we have. And again, something healthy, because I have kids and I try to do all you can.”

Mila says that she loves to make toast with sauces, like hummus or tzatziki, or salads.

The self-proclaimed “foodie” (food lover) eats some fruit or string cheese, but often misses food because she is working.

Mila Kunis

(David Livingston/Getty Images)



“My husband and I both work at home, so if one of us doesn’t have a job, he makes food for the other, we mix up some food from the fridge, or we have a protein shake. I get frozen shakes brought home, I put protein powder in them , my husband puts a non-dairy product in it and then leaves it on the table for me and I really appreciate it,” Mila said.

The star said that her special dish is a quinoa-based salad or bowl, which she accompanies with chopped and cooked vegetables, and that each one usually makes her own dish.

The actress also hired a meal delivery service twice a week, with ingredients and recipes delivered to her door, while her mom, Elvira, brings them food once a week.