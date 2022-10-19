Mila Kunis reveals lie she told for her role in That 70s Show — Rock&Pop

Mila Kunis finally addressed one of the big rumors surrounding her iconic role in That’70s Show. In a new interview, the actress confirmed that she did lie in a detail to be able to act in the series, which premiered more than 20 years ago.

This, in the midst of the expectation caused by the return of history. And it is that, two decades after its end, the iconic sitcom will return with a revival, which you will see the much loved characters of the series now in the nineties.

Mila Kunis’ lie on That ’70s Show

in conversation with vanityfair, Mila Kunis responded to a curious rumor about her performance in That ’70s Show. And it is that for years it has been rumored thatThe actress lied about her real age and he was even younger than he said at the audition.

“There’s a rumor going around that I may have lied about my age. I would like to make it very clear now that yes i lied I did it”Mila Kunis confirmed in conversation with the magazine. Thus, she put an end to the speculation and clarified what happened.

As he explained, at the time of the audition, he told everyone he was 18 years old, the same as the rest of his castmates. However, the truth is that she was quite a bit younger. Mila Kunis was 14 years old when she auditioned for the show.

At the time of signing the contract, should have told the truth by putting that he needed a teacher in the recording studio. At that point, the production had already grown fond of Mila Kunis and they let her join anyway That’70s Show.

curiouslyAshton Kucher, who played his partner in the series, was the oldest of the cast. For the first season, Mila Kunis was only 14 years old, while, the actor who would later be her husband in real life, was already 20 years old.





