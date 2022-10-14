Mila Kunis reveals what her healthy daily diet consists of

Mila Kunis credit:Bang Showbiz

Mika Kunis is considered one of the most successful and beautiful actresses in Hollywood, even a decade ago she was named the sexiest woman on the planet, according to Esquire magazine. However, while the star has previously revealed that she doesn’t put much effort into keeping fit, she does follow a very healthy diet.

In an episode of Harper’s Bazaar’s Food Diaries, the actress offered some details of what she eats every day and what she usually prepares for her husband Ashton Kutcher and their sons Wyatt, eight, and Dimitri, five.

Referring to her Eastern European heritage, Mila, who was born in the Ukraine, expressed her love for her mother’s traditional cuisine, which includes pickled herring, borscht (a beet soup) and chicken soup.

To start the day, Mila enjoys “old school brewed coffee” accompanied by vanilla oat milk cream, which she foams herself. Two hours later, after preparing breakfast for the children and sending them to school, the star eats the leftovers.

He says, “I’m against wasting food. So I’ll eat it, which doesn’t fill me up. Then I’ll have avocado toast. I’ll have whatever bread we have. And again, something healthy, because I have kids and I try to do all you can.”

Mila says that she loves to make toast with sauces, like hummus or tzatziki, or salads.

The self-proclaimed “foodie” eats some fruit or string cheese, but often misses lunch because she’s working.

“My husband and I both work at home, so if one of us doesn’t have a job, he makes food for the other, we mix up some food from the fridge, or we have a protein shake. I get frozen shakes brought home, I put protein powder in them , my husband puts a non-dairy product in it and then leaves it on the table for me and I really appreciate it,” Mila said.

The star said that her special dish is a quinoa-based salad or bowl, which is accompanied by chopped and cooked vegetables, and that each one usually makes their own dish.

The actress has also contracted a meal delivery service twice a week, with ingredients and recipes delivered to her doorstep, while her mother, Elvira, delivers food to them once a week.

“She will cook smoked fish and pickles, smoked herring, hot potatoes with dill, salt and olive oil. Her sausages and beef stroganoff are delicious. Her father-in-law Larry also gives the family freshly caught Alaskan salmon and cod.

Mila detailed her love of takeout, including sushi, Thai and Indian, while stating that the family likes to use their newly installed pizza oven. “Ashton prefers mushrooms, jalapenos, olives, cheese and tomato sauce on her pizza.”

The couple treats themselves to a couple of scoops of ice cream each night, their favorite flavors being Thrifty Brand Malted Chocolate Crunch or Rocky Road. “We drive and try every ice cream in Los Angeles.”