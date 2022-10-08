Mila Kunis Reveals Why She Chose to Sit Down During Will Smith’s Controversial Oscar Win

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Will Smith he won his first Oscar less than an hour after taking the stage and slapping chris rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Although he received a standing ovation from almost the entire room, he emotionally returned to the stage to accept his trophy for Best Actor for playing richard williams in 2021 king richard, not all chose to stand up in his honor. Two people who chose to remain in their seats were Mila Kunis Y Ashton Kutcherand in an October 7 interview with C magazine, the actress explained why.

“The idea of ​​leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead. We have our little tribe here at home, and I never want to tell them to do something if I’m not willing to do it myself,” she explained. Her “little tribe of hers” includes her and Ashton’s adorable children, Wyatt8 and Dimitri5. The 39-year-old Friends with benefits star continued, “Not facing me was a no-brainer, but what surprised me was how many people stood up. I thought, wow, what a time we’re living in where instead of doing what’s right, people focus on doing what looks good. It’s crazy for me.”

As fans know, the 54-year-old actor decided to slap the 57-year-old comedian after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smithbald head Will’s slap in the face was a hot topic for quite some time after it happened, with fans and celebrities alike weighing in on the matter and wondering what kind of repercussion Will would face, if any. The Academy decided on a plan of action just under two weeks after the incident, which was dubbed “The Slap Heard Around the World.” In the April 8 announcement released by the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences David Rubin and CEO dawn hudson, they wrote: “The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years beginning April 8, 2022, that Mr. Smith will not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including, among others, the Academy Awards. .” They went on to condemn the physical assault as “unacceptable and harmful behavior” and expressed their “appreciation” for how Chris handled the shocking situation.

Will broke his silence about the event in July through a lengthy apology video he shared on YouTube. He spoke about the “personal work” he had done in the months following the event and then apologized directly to Chris. “I contacted Chris and the message he got back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will. So I’ll tell you, Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable,” Will said.

fashion items now

Meanwhile, Mila has found herself in the headlines quite a bit over the last year for various statements about her personal views and her life in general. At the end of September, she told him ME! News that your home has an open door policy. “That includes the bathroom,” she revealed. “It’s just one of those where, for better or worse, as a family and the kids have all kinds of bodily functions built in as a very standard norm.”

A year earlier, she made headlines for revealing that her children don’t take baths every day. However, she defended the practice while she was in The Ellen DeGeneres Show and said that he bathes his body every day and that his “intention every day is to bathe [her] kids.” However, he pointed out that sometimes it’s not that simple. “I wake up every day, like, ‘I’m going to give my kids a bath today.’ And then it’s bedtime and I forgot to feed them…” Mila is certainly not the only mom who has had trouble keeping to a tight schedule with little ones running around!