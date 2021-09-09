Mila Kunis SEXY skinny jeans

Her husband Ashton Kutcher is the new George Clooney, but Mila Kunis today it is not Amal Alamuddin. Better, she doesn’t even think about emulating / resembling / imitating / interpreting (as a good actress she is) a part that doesn’t belong to her at all. Neither in spirit, nor in look. Mila Kunis in jeans skinny perfect light blue denim, emerald green sweater with heart of golden sequins in a festive theme and black / green bomber jacket to recall the phenomenal eye + hair combo, is the synonym of the 35-year-old exemplary. And whatever, in a positive sense. Mila Kunis casual look it’s all of us. Where Madame Clooney prefers (rebbe) the lady option also in comfort by forcing us to feel out of place, Mila Kunis look in skinny jeans and pre-Christmas Christmas sweater is the landing of a divine, self-described “worst mom in the world” (the couple Mila Kunis Ashton Kutcher children has two) directly on earth.

Because the actress who never takes herself seriously, who makes the world laugh, who doubles cartoons and walks on the red carpet, this time crosses the narrow step in black ankle boots and opts for tight jeans to taste, ankle-length, easy-going like few comfortable concessions in the world. And Mila Kunis no make up is confirmed, queen of freedom to escape from glamor and gossip. Which he never particularly loved, keeping far away from it as much as possible. While the threads of Hollywood return to vibrate around Ashton Kutcher due to Demi Moore’s girlfriend (wrong, encore?) Trying to pull the Ukrainian-born actress once again into the most exciting triangle of the early decade of the 2000s, Mila Kunis in skinny jeans she moves away, once again, from her husband’s ex. Because of being just a name in the search key Ashton Kutcher Demi Moore and Mila Kunis, she doesn’t care at all. It doesn’t belong to her. And it doesn’t make sense, it never had. The need to always see rivalry never liked the actress Ted (one of the Mila Kunis film most successful in the world, even if her real test as an actress was undoubtedly ne The black Swan next to Natalie Portman).

This content is imported from Instagram.

Mila Kunis hair tied up, comfortable walking around Los Angeles, bypasses the gossip revealing his personal side, the most cheerful, the most necessary: ​​the irreverent taste for the world, the real reason (one of many) why the marriage with Ashton Kutcher lasts (happily). The children do, but Mila and Ashton really have an uncommon sense of humor. And the phenomenal gift to the couple of friends Kristen Bell – Dax Shepard, colleagues of successful TV series – from That’s 70’s Show to Veronica Mars – and TV broadcasts such as Punk’d and the Jimmy Kimmel: a shower curtain with the blow-up of the smiles of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, the perfect couple, to hang in the bathroom. You really don’t need anything else than to look a Christmas present so absurd to understand why the rest of the gossip is to be thrown away in the recycling bin. Mila Kunis today is our holiday beacon, the refugium peccatorum of those who want to take life lightly and comfortably. Just a skinny jeans and a very green, themed sweater are enough for a nice and peaceful Christmas. Or the shower curtain, alternatively.

